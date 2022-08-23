England Test Captain Ben Stokes Reveals He Takes Anxiety Medication | Cricket News

England Test captain Ben Stokes has revealed he takes anxiousness treatment daily to assist his battle with psychological well being points. Stokes stepped away from cricket final yr to give attention to his psychological well being after enduring a sequence of panic assaults. The 31-year-old’s father, Ged, died of mind most cancers two years in the past and Stokes opted out of his sport for six months as he struggled to return to phrases with the loss.

“I never thought I would be on medication to help me for that kind of stuff. I am not embarrassed or ashamed to say it because I needed the help at the time,” Stokes mentioned in an Amazon documentary, which might be launched on Friday.

“But it’s not done just because I’m back playing. I still speak to the doc, not as regularly, and I’m still taking medication every day. It’s an ongoing process.”

Since being appointed England’s red-ball captain earlier this yr, Stokes and new Test coach Brendon McCullum have overseen their group’s spectacular revival.

But Stokes nonetheless finds it onerous to deal with worldwide cricket’s relentless schedule.

In July, the World Cup winner introduced he would retire from one-day internationals because of the “unsustainable” calls for of enjoying all three codecs.

Keen to additional open the controversy about psychological well being, Stokes allowed himself to be filmed for the documentary even when he was at his lowest ebb.

“I find sometimes people are a bit nervous to go into the detail about that kind of stuff with me. It’s perceived you can’t feel a certain way, that’s a sign of weakness to show that you are not mentally feeling great,” he instructed The Telegraph.

“People think they can’t ask people who have struggled. No. It’s fine. I’ll happily tell you as much as I possibly can.”

Stokes mentioned on the time of his father’s loss of life he resented the England cricket hierarchy and contemplated if he was “playing for the wrong people” as a result of he had been unable to go to him as a lot as he needed throughout the most cancers battle.

“So I had a real thing with cricket at the time I took a break. I was really angry at the sport because it was dictating when I could see my dad,” Stokes mentioned.

Stokes might be in motion for England within the second Test towards South Africa at Old Trafford on Thursday, with the hosts trailing 1-0 within the three-match sequence.

