England to lead Team GB at Paris 2024

Mark England has attended 10 summer time and winter Olympics in a management function for Team GB

Mark England will stay as chef de mission for Team GB for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 62-year-old has held the function at every of the previous two summer time editions of the Games and attended 10 summer time and winter Olympics in a management function.

England will likely be solely the fifth individual to steer the crew on three events.

“I am proud and humbled to support our exceptional athletes and sports in competition at the world’s greatest sporting event,” he mentioned.

England added: “Paris 2024 will be an incredible Games for Team GB and the British public can look forward to another wonderful summer of sporting achievement from the country’s finest athletes.”

Andy Anson, the British Olympic Association’s chief government, mentioned: “We are confident that we will be as well prepared as ever to take advantage of the closest thing we will get to a home Games in the near future.”