England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell Unbeaten Stand Puts New Zealand In Driving Seat Against England | Cricket News

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell had been each eyeing coveted tons of at Lord’s after batting New Zealand right into a commanding place on Friday’s second day of the primary Test towards England. In a match the place bowlers on either side had beforehand been on high, the pair’s unbroken partnership of 180 took the World Test champions to 236 for 4 of their second innings at stumps, a lead of 227, after they’d come along with New Zealand in bother at 56 for 4.

Mitchell was 97 not out and Blundell 90 not out — the primary two fifties of the match — with the duo now having equalled New Zealand’s file fifth-wicket stand towards England, set by Martin Crowe and Shane Thomson at Lord’s in 1994.

They compiled the primary century partnership of this match in traditional Test model, displaying a sound defence whereas punishing something free or too full.

Mitchell completed Friday’s play in model, driving the final ball of the day, from England debutant Matthew Potts, for 4 to maneuver to inside three runs of a second hundred in 10 profession Tests following his unbeaten 102 towards Pakistan at Christchurch final yr.

His alliance with wicketkeeper Blundell highlighted how pitch was innocent for the very fact 17 wickets had fallen on Thursday.

Given England’s wrestle to make 141 in reply to New Zealand’s first-innings 132, the guests could have already got sufficient runs to play with, although there are nonetheless three days left on this opening contest of a three-Test sequence.

Potts on the double

Earlier, Potts — who loved an outstanding first-innings return of 4 for 13 — struck once more with a pre-lunch burst Friday of two for 11 in 4 overs.

For the second time within the match, the 23-year-old Durham fast dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Potts, who had wanted simply 5 balls Thursday to assert the scalp of the star batsman as his first Test wicket, produced a high quality lifting supply that Williamson may solely edge to 3rd slip Jonny Bairstow.

Williamson was out for 15 and New Zealand’s 30 for 2 quickly grew to become 35 for 3 when Potts had opener Tom Latham caught behind for 14.

After lunch, Devon Conway — who final yr marked his Test debut with a superb double century at Lord’s — fell cheaply for the second time on this match when a mistimed pull off Stuart Broad was caught down the legside by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

But Mitchell, the son of former All Blacks rugby coach John Mitchell, hit two fours off successive balls from new England captain Ben Stokes — an inswinger clipped by way of midwicket adopted by a straight drive down the bottom off the pace-bowling all-rounder.

With New Zealand now 90 for 4 off 32 overs, Stokes summoned debutant leg-spinner Matt Parkinson for his first bowling stint in Test cricket.

Parkinson had develop into England’s inaugural concussion substitute after being summoned from Manchester on Thursday to interchange Jack Leach, who had fallen on his head whereas saving a boundary.

Parkinson bowled tidily with out threatening a wicket, having earlier helped England right into a slender first-innings lead of 9 runs batting at No 11.

Blundell square-drove Potts for 4, his seventh boundary, after tea to finish a 101-ball fifty and, minutes later, Mitchell adopted him to the landmark in 97 balls together with 5 boundaries.

Their efforts ensured the work of new-ball duo Tim Southee (4 for 55) and left-armer Trent Boult (three for 21) in getting New Zealand again to nearly degree phrases wasn’t wasted.

