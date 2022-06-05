England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Joe Root Key As England Look To Win Series Opener | Cricket News

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: England will look to wrap up the primary Test in opposition to New Zealand on Day 4 on the Lord’s Cricket Ground as they’re simply 61 runs away from the goal with 5 wickets in hand. Joe Root is at the moment unbeaten on 77 and together with Ben Foakes he’ll look to present England a stable begin. On Day 3, England have been in a commanding place. n their chase of 277 regardless of a flurry of wickets early of their innings. England completed the day at 216/5. Needing 61 runs to take a 1-0 lead within the three-match sequence. Root reached his half-century not lengthy after Kyle Jamieson bagged his fourth wicket as Ben Stokes fell for 54 on Day 3 of the primary Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates straight from Lord’s, London