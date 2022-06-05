England vs New Zealand: ‘A mad, mad win’, Twitter goes wild as Root seals memorable win for hosts at Lord’s – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

What was anticipated to be an exhilarating conclusion to the Lord’s Test on the fourth day as a substitute grew to become a cakewalk for England. Thanks to former captain Joe Root’s sensible hundred, the hosts went 1-0 up in the three-match series with a five-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday.

Root remained unbeaten on 115, his twenty fifth ton in Test cricket, and within the course of, grew to become solely the second English batter after Alastair Cook to finish 10,000 runs within the format. He was aided by wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes, who remained unbeaten on 32 and cast an unbroken 120-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Root took cost after a top-order collapse left England at a shaky 69/4 within the afternoon session on Day 3 and introduced them again on their toes with a 90-run stand with skipper Ben Stokes (54).

Though they have been in a comparatively comfy place at stumps, Root wanted to make sure that the hosts didn’t endure any additional scares on the fourth day just like the Black Caps did yesterday after they crumbled from 251/4 to 285 all out.

And with this 328-ball knock that was studded with 12 fours, Root as soon as once more asserted himself as one of many world’s foremost red-ball batters proper up there with the likes of Steve Smith.

The match did garner loads of curiosity on social media, particularly on microblogging web site Twitter the place “ENGvNZ” was among the many prime hashtags in India.

Here are a number of the prime reactions from Cricket Twitter:

Always love watching Test cricket in England. Just sufficient seam and swing on supply right here for the quicks #ENGvNZ — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) June 3, 2022

A mad, mad win for England, made attainable by the mood-changing innings of Stokes and the category of Root. A five-wicket margin would not inform a fraction of the story. Well performed, Ben Foakes, too. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 5, 2022

Joe Root, the nice crowd pleaser that he’s, has secured victory shortly sufficient that 4th day ticket holders will obtain a full refund. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) June 5, 2022

Never a pleasant sight for any Aussie to see England get a great win. That was world class from Joe Root. 10,000 runs and plenty of extra to return. Ben Foakes wonderful too. Top chase.#ENGvNZ #ENGvsNZ — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) June 5, 2022

