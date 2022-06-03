England vs New Zealand: Bharat Army trolls Michael Vaughan after 17 wickets fall on Day 1 of Lord’s Test – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The first day of the primary recreation in New Zealand’s tour of England made us recognise a brand new performer. No, we aren’t speaking about any batter or bowler, it’s the tough 22-yard observe of the ‘Home of Cricket’- Lord’s which witnessed uncommon scenes. Despite the presence of massive names like Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Joe Root, Johny Bairstow and Ben Stokes in each the edges, the primary day noticed a fall of 17 wickets as seamers dominated the proceedings.

Following the occasions on Thursday, the Bharat Army which is the official fan base of the Indian cricket group dug up an outdated remark by the previous English skipper Michael Vaughan. The remark refers to a Test match performed between India and England at Ahmedabad in 2021.

In the match, a complete of 13 wickets fell on the primary day. After the 10-wicket defeat of England, Vaughan went on criticising the pitch curators for producing a observe which appeared not good for Test Cricket to him. “The governing body-ICC is allowing India to produce whatever they wish and it is Test cricket that is getting hurt. Perhaps it will take broadcasters to ask for refunds for things to change,” he wrote in Daily Telegraph.

Bharat Army savagely trolled Vaughan referring to that remark. Taking to their official Twitter deal with, they poked the Englishman following a Tweet by a journalist named Tim Wigmore who thinks the failure of the batters from either side has induced the autumn. Quoting the Tweet, Bharat Army wrote, “Remember when 14 wickets fell on Day 1 of the 3rd Ind vs Eng Test in Ahmedabad and the uproar about the apparent state of the wicket.”

In the primary look of Ben Stokes as England’s skipper, neither New Zealand nor England managed to achieve the 150-run mark within the first innings. While the Kiwis obtained bundled out for 132, the English aspect posted solely 141 runs on board.



