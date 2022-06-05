England vs New Zealand: Joe Root enters elite club with match-winning ton at Lord’s – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Joe Root entered an elite membership in cricket on Sunday, turning into solely the second Englishman after Alastair Cook to cross the ten,000-run barrier within the five-day format.

The former England captain achieved the milestone en path to an unbeaten 115, which setup a memorable five-wicket victory for England within the first Test towards New Zealand that gave a 1-0 lead within the three-match collection.

Root, who lately relinquished English Test captaincy to all-rounder Ben Stokes following a poor run of outcomes, was again at his greatest with the bat as he introduced up his twenty sixth Test century, holding England’s chase collectively after New Zealand rattled their prime order to cut back them to 69/4 at one stage.

Root shared important partnerships with Stokes (54) and wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (32 not out) — price 90 and 120 respectively because the hosts reached residence moderately comfortably, in distinction to the tough place they discovered themselves in on Saturday afternoon.

Only 14 batters have scored 10,000 runs or extra in Test cricket, with Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar being the primary to cross this milestone and finally ending with 10,125 runs to his title. Sachin Tendulkar at present is the all-time main run-scorer with 15,921 runs to his title in 200 Test appearances at a median of 53.78.

Cook stays the all-time main main run-scorer amongst England batters, having collected 12,472 runs in 161 Tests at a median of 45.35.

Incidentally, each Cook and Root have been 31 years and 157 days of age once they achieved the milestone.

Here are a few of the reactions to Root’s knock on Twitter:

Ten thousand check runs is a good accomplishment. Modern nice. #JoeRoot — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 5, 2022

Through all of the trials and tribulations of the #Ashes Joe Root by no means misplaced his smile in Australia nevertheless it’s so good to see him smiling and laughing with England on the cusp of a well-known win. Captain or not, good occasions or not, he’s stayed the identical. Maybe his best legacy #ENGvNZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 5, 2022

Cook accomplished 10,000 runs at 31 years, 157 days. Root accomplished 10,000 runs at 31 years, 157 days. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 5, 2022

