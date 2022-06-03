England vs New Zealand: Lord’s pays tribute to late Shane Warne during first Test – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

England’s iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground paid tribute to the late Shane Warner throughout Day 1 of the primary Test match between England and New Zealand in London on Thursday.

During the 23rd over of the New Zealand innings, gamers of each the groups together with the umpires have been seen standing collectively, becoming a member of their fingers in reminiscence of the legendary Warne, who handed away in March aged 52.

The official Twitter account of Lord’s Cricket Ground posted pictures on their deal with, with the caption, “The players, umpires and Lord’s crowd come together in the 23rd over to remember a true great of our game.”

The late Australian spin nice had handed away as a consequence of a suspected coronary heart assault in March, whereas on a trip in Thailand’s Koh Samui.

New Zealand have been later bundled out for simply 132, with James Anderson and debutant Matt Potts selecting 4 wickets every.

In reply, England too discovered themselves in hassle after being 116/7, trailing the Kiwis by 16 runs with simply three wickets remaining.

The first Test will likely be adopted by the second and third Tests in Nottingham and Leeds respectively. This is England’s first Test collection with Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as their Test captain and coach respectively.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.