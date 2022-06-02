England vs New Zealand: ‘Potts > Overton’, Twitterati react as debutant inflicts Kiwi collapse

Pacers James Anderson and Matthew Potts put England at entrance on Day 1 of first Test because the veteran-debutant duo picked 4 wickets every to bundle out New Zealand for a paltry whole of 132 at Lord’s in London on Thursday.

Colin de Grandhomme was the customer’s top-scorer with 42 runs because the Kiwi collapse started as early as third over with Anderson eradicating Will Young. The 39-year-old pacer went onto take away Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee.

23-year-old Potts, from the opposite finish, acquired the wickets of skipper Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Ajaz Patel.

As many as six gamers had been dismissed for single figures. With New Zealand right down to 45/7, De Grandhomme and Tim Southee solid a 41-run stand for the eighth wicket.

England might be seeking to collect early momentum. At the time of scripting this report, the hosts had misplaced Zak Crawley for 43 with Alex Lees and Ollie Pope within the center.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Kiwis’ dismissal:

Kane Williamson as first Test wicket Matty Potts at Lord’s TODAY

Taskin Ahmed at Basin Reserve, 2017#EngvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 2, 2022

James Anderson: 8-6-5-2

Matt Potts: 8-4-8-3

In the primary session of Day 1 at Lord’s within the England summer time. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2022

Potts > Overton — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) June 2, 2022

Done. fifth ball solely in his profession. Maiden Test wicket for Potts and that is additionally of Kane Williamson! What a second. https://t.co/Aynk5pbQGC — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 2, 2022

