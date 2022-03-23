England vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: England will probably be visualising what a closing may very well be like after they tackle Pakistan in Christchurch on Thursday, in accordance with Surrey’s Sophia Dunkley.

Hagley Oval will host one of many semi-finals in addition to the showpiece subsequent week however will first welcome England and Pakistan for the primary group recreation to be performed in Christchurch.

Before England can try to succeed in the ultimate, they need to win their remaining two group video games however can name on their information of beating New Zealand on the identical floor final yr.

“We love it here at Christchurch,” Dunkley stated. “We performed right here a yr in the past and it is an incredible floor. The pitch seems to be good and the nets have been actually good as nicely.

“I think being here and looking at the outfield and everything, it’d be great to be here in a week and a half’s time and it’s nice to visualise that as well. It’s definitely really good motivation for that.”

The defending champions have confronted loads of shut matches through the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, popping out on the profitable facet in every of their final two nail-biting encounters. Both have been must-win and the Pakistan tie is not any totally different.

“The last two games were almost like semi-finals in themselves for us because, had we lost, it would have put us in a terrible position,” the right-hander defined.

“I think having those experiences and those feelings will be great and hopefully, we can get a couple more wins that aren’t as nerve-wracking or aren’t as close, but it is good to have that experience for sure.”

England face a Pakistan facet recent from their first World Cup victory in 13 years after defeating the West Indies by eight wickets.

And Dunkley is nicely conscious of the threats they may pose, significantly with spin.

She stated: “They performed very well the opposite day and beat West Indies very well, so they have a number of good gamers in that workforce.

“It is a recreation we clearly must win. We’re going to be searching for them and ensuring we are able to fight that.

“The different day in opposition to the West Indies, Pakistan’s bowling assault was actually good. They have gotten a number of good spin of their assault and we all know that there is going to be a number of spin coming our method.

“It’s just about playing that the best we can with the bat and putting in a good performance against them. They’ve obviously come up with a great win so it will be challenging, I’m sure.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof is hoping their momentous victory is not going to be a one-off as her facet look to provide one other sturdy efficiency in opposition to the defending champions.

She stated: “First I felt a sigh of aid, we have been beneath strain and it is good to have a win.

“We simply must get this momentum ahead and we’re trying ahead to the 2 matches, beginning with tomorrow.

“They are a great facet, we all know they’ve many good gamers who can win matches for them.

“We just need to stick to our basics. We’re planning to play to our strengths and what potential we have to stay in the process and then see what the result will be tomorrow.”



