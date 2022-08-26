England vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Bairstow guides after Proteas bowled out for 151 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toss: South Africa gained the toss and opted to bat first within the second Test.



Playing XIs:

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Preview: England quick bowler Ollie Robinson will make his first Test look since January after being chosen for the second match, having proved his health to England captain Ben Stokes following a string of niggling accidents.

“He’s in the team and he’s playing this week. So everything that’s gone on in the past is something that he’s obviously grown from, and he’s learned a lot from about himself. Not just as a person but as a player,” Ben Stokes stated on Ollie Robinson.

Robinson will change Matt Potts in England’s solely change for the Old Trafford Test. With no different opener within the squad, Zak Crawley was retained within the crew however he’ll go into the match with the stress firmly on him, together with his common this summer time having dropped to 16.40 throughout 10 take a look at innings.

Meanwhile, South Africa, who gained the primary Test by an innings and 12 runs and have a 1-0 lead within the two-match collection, have promised attacking model of cricket within the second Test match.

“Our hunger was up there and our hunger’s still here. It’s not going to go anywhere. We really want to play a brand of cricket that everyone loves back home, and hopefully, the rest of the world enjoys,” Proteas skipper Dean Elgar stated.

With AP inputs

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.