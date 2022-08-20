England vs South Africa: Anrich Nortje Grateful For Skipper Dean Elgar’s “Honesty” | Cricket News

South Africa quick bowler Anrich Nortje paid tribute to captain Dean Elgar‘s “honesty” after the Proteas’ innings and 12-run rout of England within the first Test at Lord’s. Nortje completed with match figures of 6-110 as South Africa accomplished a crushing victory inside three days in London to go 1-0 up in a three-match sequence. The 28-year-old specific fast was particularly efficient after lunch on Friday, taking three wickets for no runs in 10 balls to have Jonny Bairstow, Alex Lees and Ben Foakes all caught behind as he repeatedly topped speeds of 90 mph (145 kph) and even surpassed 95 mph at one stage.

There was no means again for England, who had been dismissed for 149 in beneath 38 overs, with South Africa’s bowlers successfully giving themselves some sudden, however useful, additional relaxation forward of Thursday’s second Test at Manchester’s Old Trafford.

South Africa had been already high of the World Test Championship desk earlier than this sport and so they have now received eight of their 10 matches at this stage since skilled opening batsman Elgar grew to become their everlasting captain in red-ball cricket final yr.

“Dean is quite straight forward,” Nortje instructed reporters after stumps.

“If he thinks you’re not playing your A-game, he’ll tell you and the whole team respects that. We need that. You need someone to tell you and not to beat around the bush.”

Nortje, who sometimes acquired carried away with short-pitched bowling at Lord’s earlier than reverting to a fuller size, added: “He will tell you if it is not good enough and at stages that is what happened.

“At phases he thought what I used to be doing is the precise factor and he encourages me to convey vitality and bowl fast as a result of that is my job — to bowl fast, to attempt to convey vitality and momentum for the workforce.

“It paid off here and hopefully it pays off again but he does encourage me to try to express myself as a bowler,” Nortje defined.

“I am really enjoying having him as a captain and it is nice to have that honesty from a captain as well.”

“Unbelievable attack”

Nortje has taken 53 wickets in his 13 Tests at a mean of precisely 27, having spent six months on the sidelines nursing again and hip accidents following final yr’s T20 World Cup.

But he now finds himself again in Test motion as a member of a formidable four-man tempo assault that additionally contains spearhead Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and towering left-armer Marco Jansen.

The quartet had been all within the wickets at Lord’s, with Rabada’s excellent 5-62 in England’s meagre first innings 165, the place Nortje provided good help with 3-63, main the way in which.

“It is an unbelievable attack and guys have shown what they can do,” mentioned Nortje.

Promoted

“Everyone covers a different aspect in their own department and it is just really nice to be joining up and playing red-ball cricket with the team again.

“KG (Rabada) did unbelievably nicely for us on this sport as nicely.”