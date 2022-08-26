England vs South Africa: Proteas on back foot after Dean Elgar’s ruesome decision to bat first – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

International sportsmen are by no means huge on outwardly regretting selections, however you think Dean Elgar may return to his resort tonight quietly rueing, even when solely to himself, his resolution to bat on the toss.

After a welcomingly slack bowling efficiency by England within the sequence’ opening Test at Lord’s final week, South Africa determined to reciprocate right here with their very own act of generosity, inserting themselves underneath cloudy Manchester skies and letting England’s bowlers have a great go at them.

In fact the South African spirit of generosity started earlier than the toss, the choice to drop Marco Jansen in favour of second spinner Simon Harmer seeming notably curious, given the previous’s efficiency at Lord’s and the success of the vacationers’ seam assault there normally.

South Africa’s resolution to play two spinners little question influenced their resolution to bat first, hoping for a bonus bowling final within the Test. On the proof of the primary day, they haven’t been a considered pair of decisions.

England’s batters seemed somewhat shell-shocked after their humbling at Lord’s, the Bazball balloon nicely and really burst by the tempo of Anrich Nortje and the precision of Kagiso Rabada, so that they should have been delighted to search out themselves within the discipline at the beginning of play, pouching catches behind the wicket and watching opposition batsmen forlornly trudge off the pitch as an alternative of themselves.

Reprieved from having to right away humiliate themselves with the bat, England have been as magnificent with the ball as wasteful they’d been within the final Test, James Anderson placing inside the primary 5 overs and the facet by no means actually wanting again from that second.

Data crunchers CricViz calculated that 44% of the deliveries England bowled within the first eight overs drew a false shot from South Africa, essentially the most at that stage of the innings in any Test to date this summer season – and with the recalled Ollie Robinson combining brilliantly, albeit lucklessly, with Anderson, the vacationers confronted an especially difficult morning.

In truth, Robinson ought to have had Elgar excellently caught at brief leg by Ollie Pope, however he sloppily overstepped, one of many three no balls he bowled in an in any other case wonderful return to the facet. Even with Robinson’s efforts largely unrewarded, England nonetheless discovered methods to prosper with the ball, Stuart Broad seemingly not smarting from the choice to take him off new ball duties – selecting up the wickets of Elgar and Keegan Petersen coming in as the primary change, to scale back South Africa to 40/3 inside the primary 15 overs.

A group’s spinner getting the token final over earlier than lunch is a well-worn cricketing trope, though right here, South Africa managed to place a brand new and from their viewpoint virtually definitely unwelcome twist on it, with Simon Harmer discovering himself out within the center along with his pads on having to bat the final over of the session.

South Africa have been 77/5 at Lunch, and temporary Rabada resistance apart largely continued in that vein afterwards, all out for a paltry 151. England’s crumbly high order nonetheless discovered time for a wobble of their very own – solely serving to bolster the concept that South Africa selecting to bat first was insanity – however by the shut, they have been 111/3, solely 40 behind and returning dwelling endlessly grateful for Elgar’s resolution within the morning.

