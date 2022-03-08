England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score And Updates | Cricket News

England vs West Indies Live rating, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: England tackle West Indies within the seventh match of the ICC Women’s World Cup on the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. West Indies received their first match of the match towards New Zealand and can be on a excessive. England, however, can be lookin to deliver their marketing campaign again on monitor after a defeat of their opening encounter.

England Women Squad: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean

West Indies Women Squad: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Cherry Ann Fraser

Follow England ladies vs West Indies Women Live rating and updates from the University Oval in Dunedin