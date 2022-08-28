England’s injury list grows with Livingstone ruled out of remainder of the Hundred
England’s white-ball set-up had hoped the Hundred would give key gamers the chance to seek out kind forward of a busy winter however a big variety of gamers have needed to withdraw via damage.
Gutted to have been dominated out of @thehundred… a event I’ve cherished enjoying in! I’ll be doing all the things I can to be again on the market ASAP! But for now I’ll be supporting Birmingham Phoenix from the aspect!
— Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) August 28, 2022
England will choose their squad for the Pakistan tour subsequent week and the size of their damage disaster, plus a packed schedule that can see them play seven T20Is in 13 days, means they’re prone to choose a bigger touring occasion than regular.
Livingstone’s absence is a big blow to Phoenix’s probabilities of reaching the knockout phases, as they’ve misplaced their main run-scorer and a key allrounder forward of two very important video games in opposition to Originals and London Spirit.
Phoenix might go prime of the desk with a win in opposition to Originals on Sunday night time however defeat would see Originals leapfrog them and go away them counting on outcomes elsewhere within the closing spherical of video games.
Phoenix stated in a press release that Livingstone could be assessed by the ECB’s medical staff. Craig Flindall, their normal supervisor, stated: “We’re disappointed to lose Liam, not just for his performances on the pitch but also his leadership within the group.”