England’s injury list grows with Livingstone ruled out of remainder of the Hundred

England’s damage disaster has deepened forward of their seven-match T20I collection in Pakistan and the T20 World Cup this winter, with Liam Livingstone changing into the most recent to be dominated out of the ultimate phases of the boys’s Hundred.

Livingstone was the MVP on the 2021 males’s Hundred as Birmingham Phoenix completed prime of the desk after the group stage, earlier than losing in the final . But an ankle damage means it is the top of the Hundred for him this time round.

England’s white-ball set-up had hoped the Hundred would give key gamers the chance to seek out kind forward of a busy winter however a big variety of gamers have needed to withdraw via damage.

Gutted to have been dominated out of @thehundred… a event I’ve cherished enjoying in! I’ll be doing all the things I can to be again on the market ASAP! But for now I’ll be supporting Birmingham Phoenix from the aspect! — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) August 28, 2022

Jos Buttler, England’s white-ball captain, picked up a calf injury and isn’t anticipating to play each sport in Pakistan, whereas Jason Roy missed Oval Invincibles’ win in opposition to London Spirit on Saturday night time with “lower back stiffness”.

England will choose their squad for the Pakistan tour subsequent week and the size of their damage disaster, plus a packed schedule that can see them play seven T20Is in 13 days, means they’re prone to choose a bigger touring occasion than regular.

Will Jacks is predicted to function after a breakout season within the Blast and the Hundred, whereas his Surrey and Invincibles team-mate Tom Curran shall be again within the reckoning after an extended injury-enforced absence from the England set-up.

Livingstone’s absence is a big blow to Phoenix’s probabilities of reaching the knockout phases, as they’ve misplaced their main run-scorer and a key allrounder forward of two very important video games in opposition to Originals and London Spirit.

Phoenix might go prime of the desk with a win in opposition to Originals on Sunday night time however defeat would see Originals leapfrog them and go away them counting on outcomes elsewhere within the closing spherical of video games.

Phoenix stated in a press release that Livingstone could be assessed by the ECB’s medical staff. Craig Flindall, their normal supervisor, stated: “We’re disappointed to lose Liam, not just for his performances on the pitch but also his leadership within the group.”