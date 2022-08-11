English Youngster Will Smeed Makes History, Hits 1st Century In The Hundred. Watch | Cricket News

The ongoing version of The Hundred reached a brand new milestone, after younger English batter Will Smeed, representing Birmingham Phoenix, smashed the primary century of the hundred-ball competitors. The 20-year-old achieved the feat through the conflict towards Southern Brave on Wednesday at Edgbaston. Smeed thrashed the Brave bowlers to each nook of the bottom and introduced up the maiden ton of The Hundred event in simply 49 deliveries. His knock helped Birmingham Phoenix to put up a complete of 176 after which in a while, Southern Brave have been bowled out for 123.

After creating historical past on the Edgbaston floor, Smeed expressed his ideas relating to his knock and known as it a ‘nice efficiency’.

“Yeah obviously was a great feeling. Edgbaston is always known for its crowd. It is a learning lesson that you don’t need to hit every ball out of the park. T20s are a strange format. I think this was a great performance. Hopefully, we can get on a roll from here,” mentioned Smeed within the post-match presentation ceremony.

Coming to the match, put to bat first, Birmingham Phoenix didn’t draw back from making essentially the most out of the given alternative. Thanks to the sensible knock by Smeed, Birmingham posted a complete of 176/4 of their innings. Marcus Stoinis, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, and James Fuller scalped one wicket every for Southern Brave.

Later, Birmingham Phoenix didn’t give a single likelihood to Southern Brave as they carry on dismissing their batters at common intervals. The workforce acquired bundled out at 123 and therefore the Phoenix claimed a victory by 53 runs. Kane Richardson was the decide among the many bowlers as he scalped three wickets.