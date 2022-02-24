‘Enjoy the game’: Darwin footballer suspended after midgame beer

A Darwin-based footballer has reportedly obtained a two-week suspension for ingesting alcohol throughout a match over the weekend.

Darwin Buffaloes footballer Thomas Baulch has reportedly obtained a two-week suspension for ingesting alcohol throughout a Northern Territory Football League match over the weekend.

On Saturday, footage emerged on social media of a spectator operating onto Norbuilt Oval within the fourth quarter of Darwin’s Round 18 match towards Southern Districts.

The man introduced Baulch with a drink close to the goalposts and the footballer took a sip, spurred on by spectators on the hill.

Baulch was charged with severe misconduct following the incident and reportedly copped a two-week suspension after his case was referred on to the tribunal.

He was additionally ordered to take away the video from his social media channels and write a letter of apology to AFLNT.

“Thomas Baulch of Darwin Buffaloes Football Club has been charged with serious misconduct in the fourth quarter of the TIO NTFL Men’s Premier League match between Southern Districts and Darwin Buffaloes at Norbuilt Oval,” the AFLNT mentioned in a press release.

“Based on the evidence available, it was the view of the MRP that the incident should be referred directly to the Tribunal.”

Baulch posted to Facebook on Wednesday night: “Love my club and genuinely love my footy!

“Drinking is not something I promote during a game, but having fun with your footy definitely is!

“Enjoy the game, give back to the fans and let the boys play.”

Baulch, who beforehand represented Mackay City Hawks FC and Aspley Hornets FC, boasts greater than 159,000 followers on TikTok, the place he uploads coaching and health content material.

Southern Districts finally secured a snug 27.11 (173) to 14.3 (87) victory over Darwin.

News.com.au has contacted the Darwin Buffaloes for remark.