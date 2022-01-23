‘Enjoy your flight home’: Kyrgios, Kokkinakis shed light on locker room spat

Kyrgios had a shorter message for his opponents. “Enjoy your flight home,” he mentioned with amusing. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis gained’t be boarding a flight any time quickly after their three-set win on Sunday. The pair have maintained that leisure is their prime precedence, however profitable a grand slam doubles title is now excessive on the precedence listing, too. “Honestly, I feel like favourites out there,” Kyrgios mentioned.

“The way [Kokkinakis] is playing, he’s obviously very confident, which is amazing to see. I just feel like we’re locked in. It’s the best doubles we’ve played together. I know the crowd’s a bit loose but we’re locking in, in certain moments. In the past, that’s been tough. “I know I’m definitely in a different mindset. I don’t know what’s happened, I feel different. In the past when I’ve played doubles, I haven’t felt like I’ve done enough on court. Now, I’m making more returns than I used to. I’m trying to lead by example, in a way, but he’s playing great as well.” Kyrgios additionally believes the pair are taking tennis – not simply doubles – to a “new level”. “We are bringing the game to new levels. Not just on a doubles court,” he mentioned. “I saw the TV ratings – they’re up 45 per cent, mate. Let’s just be honest. People come to see him play, because he’s exciting. This is what we need. We need it for the sport.”

Kokkinakis defined why the pair are drawing capability crowds to doubles matches, that are sometimes performed in entrance of empty stadiums. Loading “We’re not generic doubles players. At the end of the day, it’s entertaining,” he mentioned. “He’s a bit more showboat than I am, but that’s just our personalities. We complement each other really well. I love playing with him. It’s so much fun. “As I said, we get along off the court well. All the fans, everyone can see that. It’s authentic. We just have fun out there, the crowd gets behind it, and it feels so different.