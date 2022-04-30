‘Enormous challenges’: Hospitals strain under pandemic pressure

The authorities this month introduced it could ramp up surgical activity to record levels as a part of a $1.5 billion hospital blitz to clear a backlog of elective surgical procedure that constructed up over the pandemic. In a major pre-election well being pitch, the federal government mentioned elective surgical procedures can be cranked as much as 125 per cent of their pre-pandemic ranges, with an additional 40,000 in 2023, constructing as much as 240,000 yearly from 2024. Foley praised the efforts of well being staff below difficult circumstances and insisted any Victorian who wanted hospital care could possibly be assured within the capability of Victoria’s well being system to take care of them. “Despite the enormous challenges that we’ve faced over the last two years, our health care system continues to deliver world-class treatment and support,” he mentioned.

Austin Health chief govt Adam Horsburgh mentioned the well being system was bracing for flu season, which might create renewed pressures and challenges. “We’re very aware that in the coming months, we don’t only face the ongoing challenges of COVID but also the potential impacts of a flu season as well, and obviously, we haven’t seen a significant flu season over the past two years,” he mentioned. “Just to reassure you that, at an Austin Health level and across the system, there’s been an awful lot of work in planning and preparing for that, so I feel confident with that.” Foley urged Victorians who have been but to ebook a flu vaccination to take action.

Loading Victorian Healthcare Association chief govt Tom Symondson warned there could possibly be renewed employees shortages because the state enters flu season. “Unfortunately, a shortage of healthcare workers continues to be a major problem and will likely get worse in coming months with both COVID-19 and flu circulating at the same time,” he mentioned. “We all need to be ready for that, so please get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and influenza if you haven’t already. It will help our ambulance service and hospitals deliver care to people who need it.” Victorian Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill mentioned placing extra ambulances on the highway wouldn’t essentially cut back ready instances.

Loading He mentioned individuals unnecessarily calling ambulances was creating complications for well being staff. “We have an enormous health system in Victoria but for many people, the main entry point to the health system is either through triple zero or through hospital emergency departments,” he mentioned. “Just the other night, what our members were telling us is a huge amount of the calls that they were tied up with were very low acuity cases, cases where people could very easily have called a taxi. Paramedics are literally turning up to patients with their suitcases packed. If they’ve got time to pack their suitcase, they have time to wait for a taxi and they shouldn’t be taking an ambulance off the road.” Hill mentioned individuals ought to search different pathways for medical care, together with their GP.