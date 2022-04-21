Enough to stop foul play? URC ref boss Tappe Henning unsure about 20-minute red card law | Sport

URC referee head Tappe Henning is not satisfied but a 20-minute restrict is a workable resolution for rugby’s crimson card debate.

Currently utilized in Super Rugby, he believes the rule may not be sufficient of a deterrent for foul play but in addition admits that one desires to guard the integrity of 15 v 15.

Henning does not imply a compromise, merely that rule-makers use sufficient time to find out the very best workable resolution.

Tappe Henning, the United Rugby Championship’s head of match officers, has preached warning in World Rugby’s quest to develop the 20-minute crimson card legislation path.

The controversial proposal, which is at the moment in use on this 12 months’s Super Rugby Pacific match, decrees that an offending participant is shipped off for that time frame and is then changed by a substitute.

Yet whereas the rule goes a good distance in the direction of defending the integrity of a contest by way of 15 taking part in 15, there’s widespread concern that it’ll do little to discourage gamers from participating in harmful and foul play.

“If you want to change player behaviour in terms of preventing head shots and such offences, the punishment must fit the crime,” Henning stated throughout a complete media briefing with journalists from all URC international locations on Wednesday.

“How do you change behaviour with ‘soft’ decisions? There must be a tangible consequence for players. They must come to the realisation that they must take more care because they can cost their sides dearly. That’s the situation we find ourselves in.”

Tappe Henning. (URC)

To date, it is understood that Super Rugby’s closed trial has delivered inconclusive outcomes.

However, Henning acknowledges that crimson playing cards have, in sure circumstances, a ruinous impact on a match as a spectacle.

He references the current Six Nations match between Ireland and England, which noticed Roses lock Charlie Ewels despatched off after simply 82 seconds.

“My understanding is that there’s a lot of information being collected on this issue and that pleases me,” stated Henning, a former South African Test referee.

“We have to protect the integrity and enjoyment of 80-minute rugby with 15 against 15 that people paid for. It really does appear that at some stage of a match where a red card has been given, the contest suffers, be it in the final quarter or from the outset of the sanction.”

Given the complexity of the talk, Henning does not imply a compromise as a lot as merely coming to an knowledgeable determination alongside the road and sticking to it.

“We will continue to investigate. I believe we’ll find an appropriate solution,” he stated.

“A lot of research needs to be done. We shouldn’t adopt a 20-minute red card law and then after two years decide that it’s not working and we need to change it again.

“Rather take sufficient time to develop a legislation with the very best potential consequence.”