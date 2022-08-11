Enrico Letta Fast Facts
Mother: Anna (Banchi) Letta
Marriage: Gianna Fregonara
Children: Giacomo, Lorenzo, Francesco
Education: University of Pisa, International Law, 1994; Scuola Superiore “S.Anna,” European Community Law, Ph.D., 2007
Religion: Roman Catholic
Other Facts
Center-left Democrat.
Timeline
1993 – Chief of workers for Foreign Affairs Minister Beniamino Andreatta.
January 1997-November 1998 – Deputy secretary of the Italian People’s Party.
1998-1999 – Minister of European Affairs for Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema.
1999-2001 – Minister of Industry and Commerce.
2001 – Is elected to Italy’s Parliament.
January 2002-May 2006 – Head of the Department of National Economy.
2004 – Elected to the European Parliament.
October 2007-February 2009 – Minister of Welfare.
February 2009-October 2009 – Head of the National Department of Welfare.
November 2009-April 2013 – Deputy nationwide secretary for the Democratic Party.
2015 – President of Associazione Italia ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), which helps Italy in its enterprise dealings with nations in southeast Asia.
September 1, 2015-March 2021 – Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po.
2016-present – President of the Jacques Delors Institute, an financial suppose tank based by former European Commission President Jacques Delors and positioned in Paris.
March 14, 2021 – Letta is elected the chief of the Italy’s centre-left Democratic celebration (PD).
October 4, 2021 – Letta wins a parliamentary by-election in Siena, securing a seat in Italy’s Chamber of Deputies.