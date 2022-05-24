Enter to win 2 Away carry-on suitcases in the May Underscored Favs Sweepstakes | CNN Underscored

We get to check lots of of merchandise right here at CNN Underscored, from carbon steel pans and mechanical keyboards to clothes steamers and hard-shell carry-ons. And now we wish to share our favourite tried and examined merchandise with you, our valued reader.

Traveling may be disturbing sufficient as is. Between planning your journey, packing and attending to your ultimate vacation spot, the very last thing you wish to be eager about is whether or not or not your baggage will maintain up. That’s why, simply in time for all of your summer season journey plans, Underscored is giving freely two of Away’s beloved carry-on suitcases. You can provide one to your trusty journey companion or hold each to your self and have loads of room for all of your trip goodies.

Away delivers every little thing you would ask for in a carry-on suitcase: sturdiness, nice group, sensible options and an elegant design. So, it most likely comes as no shock that it gained out as our prime decide throughout our testing of best hard-shell carry-on. And now you’ll be able to enter for an opportunity to win two by following the steps beneath earlier than midnight on May 26.

Make positive to comply with @CNNUnderscored on Instagram for extra product critiques and proposals, together with your probability to win extra of our favourite editor-approved merchandise.

Here’s how you can enter



Starting at 12 p.m. EST on May 22, comply with these steps to enter earlier than May 26:

On Instagram:

The winner shall be chosen on or round May 27, 2022. Check out the official guidelines here, and good luck!

COLORS MAY VARY — NO PURCHASE NECESSARY — VOID WHERE PROHIBITED — SEE OFFICIAL RULES.

(This promotion is by no means sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or related to, Instagram or Facebook. Open to US residents ages 18+. Sweepstakes will shut at 11:59 p.m. EST on May 26, 2022. A winner shall be chosen on or round May 27, 2022, and contacted by 11:59 p.m. EST on May 31, 2022.)