Entertainment License At Sons Of Boston Suspended After Bouncer Allegedly Killed Marine Veteran

BOSTON (CBS) – The leisure license for Sons of Boston close to Faneuil Hall has been suspended after one of many bar’s bouncers allegedly killed a Marine veteran over the weekend.

In a letter to the proprietor, the City of Boston defined that the license is suspended as a result of the bar by no means submitted a safety and operations plan to town when it bought its leisure license renewed final 12 months.

Prosecutors mentioned bouncer Alvaro Larrama stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez throughout an altercation outdoors the Union Street pub on Saturday. Larrama is charged with homicide and was ordered held with out bail.

On Wednesday, Boston Police detectives assigned to the division’s Licensed Premises Unit visited the enterprise. Police issued license premise inspection notices for assault and battery on an individual with a lethal weapon, armed safety with out prior board approval, and failure to oversee conduct of the licensed institution.

A second licensed premise inspection discover was issued for an worker making bodily contact with a patron and failure to name police.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Licensing knowledgeable Sons of Boston that its leisure license is instantly and indefinitely suspended. The license was seized and returned to the Licensing Board.

Wu’s workplace mentioned any motion associated to the Sons of Boston liquor license can be decided by the Boston Licensing Board after discover and a public listening to. The metropolis mentioned that listening to can be scheduled as soon as the board receives the police report from the stabbing.

According to Boston Police paperwork, there have now been three allegations involving Sons of Boston bouncers in current months.

In January, a Connecticut man mentioned he was put right into a choke maintain and dragged from the bar by two bouncers. The man mentioned he was assaulted and was bleeding from the mouth.

In October 2021, an officer was flagged down and advised a bouncer was threatening patrons. According to a police report, the bouncer shouted to the officer “F— the police, you don’t do s—.”

The bouncer allegedly grabbed and shoved a fellow worker who tried to intervene.

Boston Police didn’t affirm if Larrama was concerned within the earlier incidents.

The metropolis mentioned the license suspension will stay energetic till Sons of Boston receives approval of a safety and operations plan.