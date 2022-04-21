‘Enthusiastic young loyalists’: Qld public sector probe exposes ‘systemic issues’

One director-general instructed the evaluation {that a} situation must be hooked up to all main outsourced work that it ought to “build in behind it” the potential of division officers. But ministerial employees got here beneath important scrutiny as effectively.

Loading

He mentioned the evaluation had heard of senior public servants directing others about the way in which data must be channelled to their minister, together with one case through which a director-general took steps to forestall a report “reaching the minister’s ears” so they may deny information of the matter.

In many circumstances, this overreach appeared to take the type of senior public servants anticipating what a minister needed to be instructed or assuming they’d moderately stay “protected” from issues, in echoes of the Crime and Corruption Commission report into the appointment of the Inner City South State Secondary College principal from 2020.

The evaluation additionally heard of ministerial staffers appropriating the authority of their ministers in directing public servants, and an erosion of the “important division” between staffers’ protecting instincts and the impartiality obligations of public officers.