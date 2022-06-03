Entire ESPN pregame panel picks Warriors over Celtics in NBA Finals

BOSTON — Unanimity is uncommon lately. But the members of the ESPN pregame present have been capable of finding it on Thursday evening.

Just earlier than the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors tipped off, the five-person panel took turns making their sequence predictions. And the quintet was unswayed by two separate data models giving the Celtics a significant edge, with all 4 of them choosing Golden State to beat Boston.

Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith picked the Warriors in seven. Michael Wilbon, Mike Greenberg and Magic Johnson had the Warriors profitable in six.

Nobody had the Celtics.

The predictions most likely aired too near tip time to get in entrance of the Celtics’ eyes previous to Game 1. But with groups looking for motivation from all corners of the universe on phases like this one, the Celtics are more likely to catch wind of these predictions ahead of later.