‘Entire syndicate’ arrested after police launch dawn drug raids across Sydney
NSW Police say they’ve arrested a whole “dial-a-dealer” syndicate concerned in supplying prohibited and prescribed drugs throughout NSW.
More than 20 search warrants had been carried out in daybreak raids on Tuesday morning, resulting in dozens of arrests that police stated quantity to the “entire syndicate”.
The arrests come 10 months after detectives from the Criminal Groups Squad established Strike Force Sugarcane to research the actions of an organised felony community based mostly in south-west Sydney.
Police allege their investigations revealed the group managed a “significant illicit drug distribution chain” protecting the importation of the medication via to street-level provide.
Part of the group’s provide actions concerned a “sophisticated dial-a-dealer syndicate” allegedly delivering prohibited and prescribed drugs to customers throughout NSW.
The investigation culminated in a sequence of daybreak raids on Tuesday morning. Police executed greater than 20 search warrants and made dozens of arrests in an operation co-ordinated by Taskforce Erebus.
The taskforce was launched final week in response to a latest escalation in gang-related murders, which police said are directly connected to the drug trade.
The people arrested on this morning’s raids have been taken to native police stations, the place prices are anticipated to be laid.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole and Police Commissioner Karen Webb will handle the media with additional info in a while Tuesday.