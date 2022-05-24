‘Entire syndicate’ arrested after police launch dawn drug raids across Sydney

NSW Police say they’ve arrested a whole “dial-a-dealer” syndicate concerned in supplying prohibited and prescribed drugs throughout NSW.

More than 20 search warrants had been carried out in daybreak raids on Tuesday morning, resulting in dozens of arrests that police stated quantity to the “entire syndicate”.

The arrests come 10 months after detectives from the Criminal Groups Squad established Strike Force Sugarcane to research the actions of an organised felony community based mostly in south-west Sydney.

Police allege their investigations revealed the group managed a “significant illicit drug distribution chain” protecting the importation of the medication via to street-level provide.

Part of the group’s provide actions concerned a “sophisticated dial-a-dealer syndicate” allegedly delivering prohibited and prescribed drugs to customers throughout NSW.