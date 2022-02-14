Environmental diplomacy: EU and Colombia step up co-operation for nature, climate and sustainable development

On 14 February, Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius signed collectively along with his counterpart Colombian Environment Minister Carlos Eduardo Correa (pictured) the EU-Colombia Joint Declaration on Environment, Climate Action and Sustainable Development. The Declaration focuses on key shared priorities reminiscent of local weather motion, biodiversity and ecosystems conservation, catastrophe threat discount, the combat towards deforestation, round economic system, sustainable blue economic system, and plastic air pollution. It was signed throughout an official go to of the Colombian delegation to Brussels the place President Ursula von der Leyen exchanged with Iván Duque, President of Colombia, on the complete bilateral agenda, together with sustainability and the implementation of the European Green Deal.

President von der Leyen stated: “Colombia is an indispensable partner in the fight against climate change and in our action for the environment. The EU and Colombia will work hand in hand on our green agenda and today’s declaration is another important step in that direction.” Signing the declaration, Commissioner Sinkevičius stated: “Global goals can only be achieved if countries around the world work together. With today’s declaration between the EU and Colombia we move one step further in the green transformation we need. We both want an ambitious global biodiversity agreement at COP15 this year.”

The declaration is a crucial sign forward of upcoming milestones in multilateral processes, such because the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi later this month, and the COP15 summit underneath the Convention on Biological Diversity later this 12 months. You can discover the President’s assertion on that event here and on EbS. Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans,additionally participated along with President Duque in a joint high-level occasion on ‘Approaches from the Pact for Sustainability and the Green Deal’, discussing the EU’s and Colombia’s inexperienced restoration insurance policies and the potential for additional EU-Colombia cooperation on the worldwide inexperienced transition. More info on this news item.

