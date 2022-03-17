‘Environmental disaster’: Council calls for tough penalties as fish deaths climb into thousands

The variety of fish which have died after a detergent spill in a creek system in Melbourne’s west has climbed into the hundreds, because the native council requires the enterprise concerned to face powerful penalties.

The state’s Environment Protection Authority has revealed as much as about 13,000 litres of detergent washed into Cherry Lake and Cherry Creek in Altona after a fireplace broke out at a close-by enterprise on March 6.

Thousands of fish have now perished in Cherry Lake and Cherry Creek at Altona. Credit:Jason South

The authority expects it might take a number of weeks to resolve the problem, with individuals warned to not make contact with water within the creek and lake from south of Kororoit Creek Road to Port Phillip Bay.

The regulator has refused to call the enterprise concerned, however mentioned it’s nonetheless investigating the precise circumstances of the spill and whether or not the corporate broke any legal guidelines. Hobsons Bay City Council, in a statement on Thursday, referred to as for powerful penalties to be imposed on the enterprise chargeable for the mass fish kill.