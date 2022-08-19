Enyobeni tavern tragedy: Parents, residents want owner ‘charged for the deaths’ | News24

Enyobeni tavern proprietor Siyakhangela Owen Ndevu made his transient look on the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday for violation of the liqour act.

Enyobeni tavern proprietor Siyakhangela Ndevu made his first look within the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

He stands accused of violating the Liquor Act by promoting alcohol to underage kids the evening 21 individuals died.

Angry mother and father and residents need him charged with homicide.

While the reason for dying of the 21 teenagers on the Enyobeni tavern in June remains to be beneath investigation, mother and father and residents need proprietor Siyakhangela Owen Ndevu to be charged with homicide, as an alternative of violating the Liquor Act.

This comes because the 52-year-old Ndevu made his first look within the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

He stands accused of promoting liquor to underage kids on the evening the 12 ladies and 9 boys died at his institution.

The case was opened by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board simply days after the tragedy at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park.

No one has been charged for the deaths of the kids, and the reason for dying remains to be beneath investigation.

But residents, mother and father and relations of the kids sang outdoors the court docket calling for Ndevu to be charged with homicide.

Khululekile Ncandana, a frontrunner of the “Enyobeni parents’ task team”, who misplaced his son Bhongo, stated the proprietor ought to account for the deaths.

Ncandana stated:

Firstly we’re disillusioned that Ndevu freely roams the streets after our youngsters perished beneath suspicious circumstances at his tavern. We are blissful concerning the begin of this court docket case, however we’re not there but. This case is barely about violation of the Liquor Act. We consider he must be charged with homicide.

“There is nothing being said about the deaths, he should be charged for the deaths too.

“I noticed him in the present day. He confirmed no regret in any respect and appears very blissful and wholesome, whereas we as mother and father are struggling as a result of lack of our youngsters.”

Bhongo’s mother Ntombomzi Ncandana added: “We need him locked inside in jail with different awaiting trial prisoners.”

ANC Youth League regional spokesperson Andisiwe Kumbaca said they were outraged that Ndevu was still “roaming the streets”.

It can not be business as usual when 21 young people died. We are disappointed to note that the accused is living a normal life, roaming the streets while the lives of young people, future leaders of this country, were snuffed.

The league has called for tougher measures and sentences to be imposed on people who sell liquor to underage children.

Kumbaca added: “Authorities ought to transfer with goal and velocity to make sure that those that disturb the main focus of kids, delaying their goals or killing their future by feeding them alcohol, face most jail sentence. Robbing an individual’s hopes and goals is tantamount to homicide.”

Ndevu beforehand advised News24 that he was not on the venue when the tragedy occurred.

He stated he was as shocked as the remainder of the group.

“I’m deeply saddened by what has occurred. Such issues happen if you’re not anticipating. I’m keen to cooperate with the police,” he said at the time.

Nomawethu Mboyiya, mother of Sisanda Mahlakahlaka, said she did not understand why Ndevu was not in police custody.

Ndevu was never arrested, but issued with a summons to appear in court.

News24 asked police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana why Ndevu had not been taken into police custody.

His response will be added once received.

Magistrate Kevin von Bratt postponed the case to 2 September for a pre-trial conference.

This is after Ndevu’s lawyer Precious Daniel told the court that she was not privy to CCTV footage in possession of the State.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the defence and prosecution would meet to bring each other up to speed about the case.

Ndevu was all smiles in court and was accompanied by his wife Vuyokazi Ndevu.

Tyali told journalists outside the court that the Enyobeni tavern was registered to his wife, but that the NPA had charged him because he had been in charge of day-to-day operations, including on the night of the incident.

Asked what Ndevu’s sentence would be should he be found guilty, Tyali said violation of Liquor Act charges did not have a prescribed sentence.

“Therefore, the Justice of the Peace will use his prerogative to condemn him.”