Eoin Morgan left frustrated as England fail to adapt to bouncy Bridgetown

Eoin Morgan was pissed off by England’s failure to adapt to circumstances at Kensington Oval of their nine-wicket defeat to West Indies within the first of 5 T20 internationals, on a pitch with variable bounce.

England had posted 231 of their solely warm-up sport towards a BCA President’s XI on a pitch that Jason Roy – who hit a 36-ball hundred – described as “massively flat”. However, they had been bowled out for 103 on Saturday evening, and even that complete represented one thing of a restoration after that they had slumped to 29 for five and 49 for 7, with Jason Holder having fun with circumstances on his dwelling pitch.

Holder discovered some steepling bounce from size with the brand new ball however a number of deliveries saved very low, whereas Akeal Hosein , the left-arm spinner, obtained the ball to show away sharply from the surface fringe of England’s right-handers.

“[They were] actually the opposite conditions to the wicket that we played on two or three days ago,” Morgan mentioned. “West Indies dominated the game early on: we lost early wickets [and] we didn’t seem to adapt well enough in running, which is what you have to do when challenged like that with movement and a bit of bounce.

“We’ll have to return again tomorrow, recent gameplan, attempt to execute it higher, as a result of I believe circumstances have an opportunity of being very related. It was one thing that we spoke about pre-game: once we come to the West Indies, in all probability extra so in Barbados and one different island – St Lucia – there’s just a little bit extra bounce.

“The only thing we found tricky today [was that it] wasn’t that consistent. But again, trying to get that mindset around risk-reward, we found a challenge today. Hopefully we’ll come back better tomorrow and rectify that.”

England had been requested to bat first after Kieron Pollard received the toss however Morgan admitted that he would have chosen to take action himself. He has not chosen to bat first in a T20 worldwide since 2016 and whereas England have been among the many world’s strongest chasing groups, their inexperience batting first contributed to their semi-final defeat towards New Zealand eventually yr’s World Cup.

Sunday evening’s sport can be performed on a unique strip however England expect it to play in an identical means, providing the bowlers one thing all through each innings. It stays to be seen if Liam Livingstone has recovered sufficiently from a light sickness (England clarified it was not Covid-related) to participate, however Liam Dawson, who stepped in as a spin-bowling allrounder in his first T20I since 2018, mentioned that the brief turnaround was a constructive.

“I think it’s a good thing,” he mentioned. “We’ve got an opportunity tomorrow night to learn from tonight and put it right, and get a win on the board. All the boys will be really excited to go again tomorrow.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be a belter. Looking again if we would have gotten 130-140, it will doubtlessly have been a totally completely different sport. Going into tomorrow, we will need to study and perhaps take our time just a little bit extra and put a rating on the board.

“It wasn’t very dewy out there at all. Conditions didn’t really change to be honest; I think we just didn’t get enough runs on the board for us to win. I think batting first could be the way going forward, and putting a score on the board.”