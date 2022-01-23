Eoin Morgan left frustrated as England fail to adapt to bouncy Bridgetown
Visitors caught on the hop after dominating on flat deck in warm-up match
“[They were] actually the opposite conditions to the wicket that we played on two or three days ago,” Morgan mentioned. “West Indies dominated the game early on: we lost early wickets [and] we didn’t seem to adapt well enough in running, which is what you have to do when challenged like that with movement and a bit of bounce.
“We’ll have to return again tomorrow, recent gameplan, attempt to execute it higher, as a result of I believe circumstances have an opportunity of being very related. It was one thing that we spoke about pre-game: once we come to the West Indies, in all probability extra so in Barbados and one different island – St Lucia – there’s just a little bit extra bounce.
“The only thing we found tricky today [was that it] wasn’t that consistent. But again, trying to get that mindset around risk-reward, we found a challenge today. Hopefully we’ll come back better tomorrow and rectify that.”
“I think it’s a good thing,” he mentioned. “We’ve got an opportunity tomorrow night to learn from tonight and put it right, and get a win on the board. All the boys will be really excited to go again tomorrow.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be a belter. Looking again if we would have gotten 130-140, it will doubtlessly have been a totally completely different sport. Going into tomorrow, we will need to study and perhaps take our time just a little bit extra and put a rating on the board.
“It wasn’t very dewy out there at all. Conditions didn’t really change to be honest; I think we just didn’t get enough runs on the board for us to win. I think batting first could be the way going forward, and putting a score on the board.”
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98