Ep. 477 — Sen. Jon Tester – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Ep. 477 — Sen. Jon Tester – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio


David Axelrod, the founder and director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, brings you The Axe Files, a sequence of unveiling interviews with key figures within the political world. Go past the soundbites and get to know a few of the most attention-grabbing gamers in politics.

Ep. 477 — Sen. Jon Tester

The Axe Files with David Axelrod

More than 100 years in the past, Sen. Jon Tester’s grandfather arrived in Montana, the place he homesteaded an unlimited stretch of farmland. Sen. Tester nonetheless makes time to farm that land immediately, saying his tractor doesn’t care if he’s a US Senator. He joined David to speak about how farming helps him hold perspective when he’s working in Washington, why addressing local weather change is crucial to the agriculture trade, his ideas on political polarization and the filibuster, and why Democrats are dropping in rural America.

Feb 10, 2022

