Ep. 479 — Bianna Golodryga – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

David Axelrod, the founder and director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, brings you The Axe Files, a collection of showing interviews with key figures within the political world. Go past the soundbites and get to know a number of the most attention-grabbing gamers in politics.
Ep. 479 — Bianna Golodryga The Axe Files with David Axelrod Growing up in Texas, Bianna Golodryga begged her immigrant dad and mom to keep away from talking Russian in entrance of her associates for concern of not becoming in. She quickly got here to understand her background, changing into fluent in Russian and pursuing a level in Russian/East European and Eurasian research. Bianna, now a CNN senior world affairs analyst, joined David to debate how watching CNBC together with her father led to a profession in journalism, the quickly evolving Ukraine-Russia disaster, and the way Russian President Vladimir Putin’s views have modified in recent times. Feb 24, 2022
