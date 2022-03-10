Americas

Ep. 480 — Frank Bruni – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham24 seconds ago
0 1 minute read





Ep. 480 — Frank Bruni – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio


9 AM ET: US inflation bounce, humanitarian corridors bombed, war-of-words & extra

5 Things

Listen to
CNN 5 Things

Thu, Mar 10


On your computer
On your mobile device
Smart speakers

US
World
Politics
Business

podcast

David Axelrod, the founder and director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, brings you The Axe Files, a sequence of unveiling interviews with key figures within the political world. Go past the soundbites and get to know a number of the most attention-grabbing gamers in politics.

Ep. 480 — Frank Bruni

The Axe Files with David Axelrod

One morning in 2017, journalist Frank Bruni woke as much as altered imaginative and prescient— he had misplaced sight in his proper eye through the night time. As he grappled with this new actuality, he started reevaluating his expectations, priorities, and outlook on life. He joined David to speak about how his misplaced eyesight taught him to method others with empathy and savor significant moments, his ideas on the politicization of Covid-19 and the way President Biden is doing up to now, and his new guide, “The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found.”

Mar 10, 2022

CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham25 seconds ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button