Ep. 480 — Frank Bruni – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

David Axelrod, the founder and director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, brings you The Axe Files, a sequence of unveiling interviews with key figures within the political world. Go past the soundbites and get to know a number of the most attention-grabbing gamers in politics.
Ep. 480 — Frank Bruni
The Axe Files with David Axelrod
One morning in 2017, journalist Frank Bruni woke as much as altered imaginative and prescient— he had misplaced sight in his proper eye through the night time. As he grappled with this new actuality, he started reevaluating his expectations, priorities, and outlook on life. He joined David to speak about how his misplaced eyesight taught him to method others with empathy and savor significant moments, his ideas on the politicization of Covid-19 and the way President Biden is doing up to now, and his new guide, “The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found.”
Mar 10, 2022