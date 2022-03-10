Ep. 480 — Frank Bruni – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Ep. 480 — Frank Bruni The Axe Files with David Axelrod One morning in 2017, journalist Frank Bruni woke as much as altered imaginative and prescient— he had misplaced sight in his proper eye through the night time. As he grappled with this new actuality, he started reevaluating his expectations, priorities, and outlook on life. He joined David to speak about how his misplaced eyesight taught him to method others with empathy and savor significant moments, his ideas on the politicization of Covid-19 and the way President Biden is doing up to now, and his new guide, “The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found.” Mar 10, 2022 55 minutes