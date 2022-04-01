Ep. 483 — Tony Fabrizio – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Ep. 483 — Tony Fabrizio The Axe Files with David Axelrod Growing up, GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio hung out serving to out at his grandfather’s produce stand in Brooklyn, promoting every little thing from watermelons to Christmas bushes. While he was at all times occupied with politics, fostered by an early fascination with Richard Nixon, the concept of politics as a profession didn’t take form for Tony till he moved to Long Island at age 12. Tony joined David to speak about how he obtained his begin in political polling, the story behind the notorious Willie Horton advert, working with Donald Trump on his presidential campaigns, Trump’s 2024 prospects, and getting kicked out of the Young Republicans. Mar 31, 2022 61 minutes