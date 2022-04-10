Ep. 484 — Anne Applebaum – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio
3 PM ET: UK PM in Ukraine, Steelers QB dies, moon rocket check delayed & extra
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Sat, Apr 9
podcast
David Axelrod, the founder and director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, brings you The Axe Files, a sequence of showing interviews with key figures within the political world. Go past the soundbites and get to know a number of the most fascinating gamers in politics.
Ep. 484 — Anne Applebaum The Axe Files with David Axelrod This week’s episode comes from a dialog at the Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy Conference, co-hosted by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and The Atlantic. Journalist Anne Applebaum joined David on stage to speak about how globalization has turbocharged the unfold of disinformation, how the Russian disinformation marketing campaign in Ukraine failed, how we misplaced contact with the reality, and what occurred when she discovered herself on the heart of a disinformation marketing campaign. Apr 7, 2022
Ep. 484 — Anne Applebaum
The Axe Files with David Axelrod
This week’s episode comes from a dialog at the Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy Conference, co-hosted by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and The Atlantic. Journalist Anne Applebaum joined David on stage to speak about how globalization has turbocharged the unfold of disinformation, how the Russian disinformation marketing campaign in Ukraine failed, how we misplaced contact with the reality, and what occurred when she discovered herself on the heart of a disinformation marketing campaign.
Apr 7, 2022