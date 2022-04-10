Americas

Ep. 484 — Anne Applebaum – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 seconds ago
0 1 minute read




Ep. 484 — Anne Applebaum – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio


3 PM ET: UK PM in Ukraine, Steelers QB dies, moon rocket check delayed & extra

5 Things

Listen to
CNN 5 Things

Sat, Apr 9


On your computer
On your mobile device
Smart speakers

US
World
Politics
Business

podcast

David Axelrod, the founder and director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, brings you The Axe Files, a sequence of showing interviews with key figures within the political world. Go past the soundbites and get to know a number of the most fascinating gamers in politics.

Ep. 484 — Anne Applebaum

The Axe Files with David Axelrod

This week’s episode comes from a dialog at the Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy Conference, co-hosted by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and The Atlantic. Journalist Anne Applebaum joined David on stage to speak about how globalization has turbocharged the unfold of disinformation, how the Russian disinformation marketing campaign in Ukraine failed, how we misplaced contact with the reality, and what occurred when she discovered herself on the heart of a disinformation marketing campaign.

Apr 7, 2022

CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 seconds ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button