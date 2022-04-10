Ep. 484 — Anne Applebaum – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Ep. 484 — Anne Applebaum The Axe Files with David Axelrod This week’s episode comes from a dialog at the Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy Conference, co-hosted by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and The Atlantic. Journalist Anne Applebaum joined David on stage to speak about how globalization has turbocharged the unfold of disinformation, how the Russian disinformation marketing campaign in Ukraine failed, how we misplaced contact with the reality, and what occurred when she discovered herself on the heart of a disinformation marketing campaign. Apr 7, 2022 39 minutes