Ep. 487 — Amb. Michael McFaul – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Ep. 487 — Amb. Michael McFaul The Axe Files with David Axelrod As a highschool scholar in Montana, Ambassador Michael McFaul turned serious about Russian affairs whereas engaged on a debate staff task regarding commerce sanctions on the Soviet Union. He first visited the Soviet Union in faculty and went on to function US Ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014. Ambassador McFaul joined David to speak about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s paranoia over the growth of democracy all over the world, the rise of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, what he sees as potential outcomes for the battle in Ukraine, and the way Putin’s makes an attempt to tighten his grip on energy may very well speed up the unraveling of his management. Apr 28, 2022 60 minutes