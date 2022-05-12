Ep. 488 — Al Franken – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Ep. 488 — Al Franken The Axe Files with David Axelrod Al Franken has been within the public eye for many years, first as a comic after which as a senator from Minnesota. Since he resigned from the Senate in 2018 amid sexual harassment allegations—that he has denied—he has principally stayed out of the highlight. He talks to David about his transition from comedy to politics, his departure from the Senate and his subsequent battle with despair, whether or not he may run for workplace once more, and his touring comedy present, “The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour.” May 5, 2022 57 minutes