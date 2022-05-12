Americas

Ep. 488 — Al Franken – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham27 seconds ago
0 1 minute read




Ep. 488 — Al Franken – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio


5 PM ET: Abortion invoice fails, Trump’s hefty high-quality, Barbie’s new dolls & extra

5 Things

Listen to
CNN 5 Things

Wed, May 11


On your computer
On your mobile device
Smart speakers

US
World
Politics
Business

podcast

David Axelrod, the founder and director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, brings you The Axe Files, a sequence of showing interviews with key figures within the political world. Go past the soundbites and get to know among the most attention-grabbing gamers in politics.

Ep. 488 — Al Franken

The Axe Files with David Axelrod

Al Franken has been within the public eye for many years, first as a comic after which as a senator from Minnesota. Since he resigned from the Senate in 2018 amid sexual harassment allegations—that he has denied—he has principally stayed out of the highlight. He talks to David about his transition from comedy to politics, his departure from the Senate and his subsequent battle with despair, whether or not he may run for workplace once more, and his touring comedy present, “The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour.”

May 5, 2022

CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham27 seconds ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button