Ep. 489 — Shaka Senghor – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Ep. 489 — Shaka Senghor The Axe Files with David Axelrod Growing up, Shaka Senghor wished to be a health care provider. But at age 14, he ran away from his unstable house. By 19, he was in jail. While in jail, he started unravelling his previous, searching for to grasp how he went from a shiny younger boy to solitary confinement. Shaka joined David to speak concerning the overwhelming challenges dealing with younger individuals in neighborhoods just like the one he grew up in, the seduction of drug tradition, the injustices of the prison justice system, being a father, and his new e book, “Letters to the Sons of Society.” May 12, 2022 60 minutes