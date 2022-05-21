Ep. 490 — Rep. Jackie Speier – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Ep. 490 — Rep. Jackie Speier The Axe Files with David Axelrod Rep. Jackie Speier bought her begin in politics working for Rep. Leo Ryan, then a California state Assemblyman. But what began as a highschool task ended on an airstrip in Guyana, the place Rep. Ryan was killed, and Rep. Speier was shot 5 occasions forward of the Jonestown Massacre. She has since devoted her life to public service, making a mark when she grew to become the primary US Representative to talk about her personal abortion on the House ground in 2011. Rep. Speier joined David to speak about her blue-collar upbringing, her expertise in Jonestown and its lingering ramifications, abortion rights, gun violence, her issues for the way forward for Congress—and what provides her hope. May 19, 2022 54 minutes