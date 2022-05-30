Ep. 491 — Chris Krebs – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Ep. 491 — Chris Krebs The Axe Files with David Axelrod Chris Krebs was a champion pole vaulter and frolicked as a scuba teacher earlier than moving into infrastructure danger administration. He ended up because the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on the Department of Homeland Security, a task that put him in former President Trump’s crosshairs as Chris sought to safe the 2020 election infrastructure. He was finally fired by the president. Chris joined David to speak concerning the ever-evolving nature of cybersecurity, working within the Trump administration, threats of Russian cyberattacks to the West and the conflict in Ukraine, and his considerations that false claims of election fraud are rising—and placing democracy in danger. May 26, 2022 62 minutes