Ep. 491 — Chris Krebs – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

Ep. 491 — Chris Krebs – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio


Sun, May 29


David Axelrod, the founder and director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, brings you The Axe Files, a sequence of showing interviews with key figures within the political world. Go past the soundbites and get to know a number of the most fascinating gamers in politics.

Ep. 491 — Chris Krebs

The Axe Files with David Axelrod

Chris Krebs was a champion pole vaulter and frolicked as a scuba teacher earlier than moving into infrastructure danger administration. He ended up because the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on the Department of Homeland Security, a task that put him in former President Trump’s crosshairs as Chris sought to safe the 2020 election infrastructure. He was finally fired by the president. Chris joined David to speak concerning the ever-evolving nature of cybersecurity, working within the Trump administration, threats of Russian cyberattacks to the West and the conflict in Ukraine, and his considerations that false claims of election fraud are rising—and placing democracy in danger.

May 26, 2022

