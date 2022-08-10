Ep. 500 — John Legend – The Axe Files with David Axelrod – Podcast on CNN Audio

And now from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN Audio: The Axe Files along with your host, David Axelrod.

This is the five hundredth episode of The Axe Files. I’ll have extra to say about that on the finish of this podcast. But appropriately, immediately, I’m joined by a legend, John Legend. The Grammy, Tony, Emmy and Oscar-winning musician and movie producer. His private journey is outstanding, however the best way during which he is leveraged his movie star to fight injustice and create alternative right here and all over the world is actually inspiring. So right here it’s: Episode 500, my dialog with John Legend.

John Legend, it is nice to see you. I’m so excited to have you ever on my five hundredth episode.

Oh, wow. That’s a pleasant milestone.

Of The Axe Files. Yes. And I wanted somebody who was as much as the duty, and who higher than a legend to be on my five hundredth podcast? And I’ll speak to you later about how John Stephens turned John Legend.

But I need to discuss going backwards and discover the Stephens household. I do know you have been on with Skip Gates on his present and he explored your roots and also you discovered loads. And it was like a rare story. Tell me about your loved ones going again.

He discovered a lot about my household that we had no thought about. And this was like cinematic. Some of the tales he was capable of finding out that we had a few of our ancestors have been enslaved within the south in a border state, and have been granted their freedom by their enslaver upon his or her loss of life after which moved to Ohio, which is the place I used to be born and raised. Moved to Ohio, however a number of the surviving relations of the enslaver wished to principally deliver them again into slavery. And there was a complete courtroom case fought about it. And Ohio principally was on our aspect, on our household’s aspect, and fought for us in courtroom. And they gained. They have been capable of win our household’s freedom and the precise for them to remain in Ohio. And I had no thought about any of that till I used to be on Finding Your Roots with Skip Gates.

Now, one factor that we are able to assume is that one of many issues that sustained them by all these ordeals was religion, which I do know was a really large a part of your upbringing. Talk to me about what the church meant to you as a baby.

Well, my household principally ran the church. So once I thought in regards to the church, it was actually my household. So my grandfather was our pastor and my grandmother was the church organist. My mom was the choir director. And my father taught Sunday faculty and sang within the church choir and performed the drums as effectively. So all of us have been very concerned in operating the church as a household. And I spent numerous my time there as a child. And on the subject of music, that is actually the place I obtained most of my foundational coaching as a musician, singing and enjoying in church, studying from my grandmother, studying from my mom, studying from my household and singing with them and enjoying with them. And you may hear that story rather a lot, notably with Black musicians singing R&B and soul music, that numerous our roots are from gospel music, and we develop our chops by enjoying and singing in church. And I’m actually a type of people.

That affect continues to be — you’ll be able to hear that affect in your music.

Absolutely. It’s right here and it is right here to remain.

You knew very younger that, man, I like being up right here singing and performing in entrance of individuals.

I cherished it. I cherished it from a really younger age. I might do it in school. I might do it at church. I might do it at recitals for my piano instructor. And both manner, I loved being on stage. I cherished the connection I felt with individuals. I cherished the suggestions I obtained from individuals. And I cherished being artistic. I cherished arising with a efficiency and arising with songs ultimately that I began writing once I was a little bit bit older as a child, however I cherished all of that and I wished to do it for a dwelling. And once I was a child, that meant, you already know, I wished to be on Star Search. I need to be on the Grammys. But ultimately it meant that I began actually working alone authentic materials and began creating what an album from me would sound like. All these issues began taking place once I was a little bit bit older, however I used to be in faculty and after which in my early twenties once I began to determine my sound and the way I wished to sound if I got here out with a report, and that each one began taking place over these years. But it began with me singing and enjoying in church as a child.

And inform me about your people, as a result of I do know that it wasn’t a straight line for your loved ones, that there was some actual wrestle.

That’s proper. So I grew up in that household. And you’d assume, you already know, every little thing was fairly peachy eager for some time. But my grandmother died in her late fifties, which is fairly younger for anybody to die. But she had coronary heart failure. And it actually rocked my household, notably it rocked my mom as a result of that was her mom. And she turned depressed and ultimately disconnected from the household, from my father notably, however from all of us. And then as soon as they obtained divorced, she form of was basically dwelling within the streets, hooked on medicine and self-medicating and form of disconnecting from us as a household. And we misplaced her for a couple of decade. She recovered. And ultimately my dad and mom obtained remarried and all these items occurred. And she’s dwelling a really wholesome life now and is a good mom and an awesome grandmother. But for these ten years, we barely noticed her.

How previous have been you when she broke away?

It was principally my whole adolescence. So she left once I was round 11. I began going to public faculty for the primary time. In eighth grade I used to be the age of a sixth grader, however I had been homeschooled. And in order that they skipped me up a few grades as a result of I examined out of the grade I used to be alleged to be in.

Your mother homeschooled you?

My mother homeschooled me. And so I begin eighth grade when I’m 11 years previous and highschool when I’m 12. And all of that occurred with my mother’s assist and preparation. But then she disappeared basically for a couple of decade.

How does an 11 yr previous take care of that?

Well it is arduous you already know however we had one another. It was my dad and me and my three siblings. So there’s 5 of us in the home, my dad and 4 youngsters. And then we had a number of relations that lived close by. My uncles, my aunts, my cousins. And, you already know — Hillary wrote that guide, “It Takes a Village.” And that is, you already know, primarily based on a, I believe an African proverb. But it does take a village particularly when one of many dad and mom is lacking and also you want that additional help. And our village actually rallied round us, my church, my prolonged household, even people who labored on the public faculties that I went to, like counselors and lecturers, individuals simply all pitched in and helped us. And a part of it, I believe individuals noticed numerous potential in me. I used to be a straight-A pupil and often close to the highest of my class, and lots of people wished to be sure that that potential wasn’t wasted. And in order that they took explicit care to, you already know, make investments their time and vitality into ensuring I did not slip by the cracks. And so I’m grateful for these individuals in my life.

But there isn’t any substitute for a mother.

There’s no substitute for a mother. And it was robust for us. You know, I believe a part of the best way I coped with it, actually, was by music. It was by discovering different retailers and discovering methods to attach with individuals by music. And a part of it was I simply wished to remain busy in order that I did not should go house and, you already know, form of take into consideration the truth that we did not have our mother there. And I averted her for some time as a result of she simply seemed unhealthy. She was addicted on the time and it was a tricky time to see her. And so I form of averted seeing her and simply threw myself into music and college and all the opposite distractions that I may discover.

You know, I learn someplace you saying that you simply’re not an emotional particular person, that you simply’re not likely demonstrative.

Which is so hanging to me as a result of your music is so evocative and connecting. And it form of obtained me questioning, trigger I’ve finished these podcasts with, you already know, like Tom Hanks, for instance, who had a very tough upbringing and lived in ten totally different locations. And mentioned, you already know, I discovered my group in theater. I discovered my group there. And I used to be questioning what music — you type of answered this — however music is a technique to specific your self so you do not have to specific your self in different methods.

Yeah, you already know, I believe lots of people who’re good on stage are additionally actually shy in particular person and and guarded in particular person. And I used to be very guarded and reserved and shy and like I mentioned, I used to be a few years youthful than everybody, too. And in order that form of exacerbated no matter social awkwardness that I had. And so music was that point once I felt like I used to be in management and I used to be I used to be my full self and I may specific myself absolutely. And I believe it’s therapeutic to have the ability to do this and be on stage and really feel such as you’re being, you already know, this idealized model of your self in entrance of an viewers. And then it makes it simpler so that you can be offstage, too, as a result of I believe I turned extra social once I was capable of introduce myself to individuals on stage by music.

Yeah, he really — Hanks notably mentioned the identical factor. He mentioned he appeared on stage and other people would snicker and other people would reply and it was connecting for him.

So you discuss your mother self-medicating and you have spent numerous your life, your grownup life, addressing points like prison justice reform and sentencing reform and so forth. How a lot was she in your thoughts? How a lot did that focus you on what occurs to individuals once they have psychological well being points or drug associated points and get handled as in the event that they’re criminals?

Well, you already know, what’s attention-grabbing is typically, notably whenever you’re youthful, you do not see the macro view of issues. You’re simply seeing what’s taking place in your life. And then as somebody who averted getting in hassle with the police, I noticed that I used to be ready to try this. And you begin to see every little thing by the lens of particular person duty. You’re considering, effectively, my mom made errors. She coped along with her trauma and her tragedy within the improper manner, and this induced penalties for her. And then I had a number of mates, you already know, who obtained in hassle with the legislation. You know, a few of them have been hustling, they have been drug dealing. They have been concerned in conditions they should not have been in. And so when I’m youthful, I’m simply considering of these people and the errors that they made and there being form of virtually like an computerized punishment for these errors within the legislation. But I’m not fascinated with the truth that these legal guidelines have been written by males and by girls with frailties and with political, you already know, factors of view. And that these have been coverage selections that these lawmakers and executives made to place our nation within the place the place we have been essentially the most incarcerated nation on the earth. So I noticed the micro view of the person making a foul selection, however I did not assume in any respect once I was a child in regards to the macro choices that have been made to make us essentially the most incarcerated nation on the earth. To make us, you already know, pursue the struggle on medicine. To make us pursue these tough-on-crime insurance policies that lock up, you already know, thousands and thousands of individuals yearly in America. And so it took me getting older after which studying extra in regards to the macro aspect of issues, studying, you already know, Michelle Alexander’s guide, “The New Jim Crow” studying Bryan Stevenson’s work and studying others’ work in regards to the system that we have created by coverage choices over the previous few a long time that dramatically accelerated incarceration and made incarceration the go-to resolution for a variety of societal points. And these have been all coverage choices that have been made. And these put us on this place proper now. And in order an older particular person, I used to be capable of relate my mother’s particular person trauma and wrestle to all these different thousands and thousands of people that have gone by substance abuse, psychological well being struggles, all these different struggles that they’ve gone by and the way we as a nation have determined to deal with these points virtually with the identical resolution on a regular basis, which is lock an increasing number of individuals up.

Yeah, I speak loads about psychological well being right here on this podcast as a result of we deal with it as some type of character deficiency.

Rather than an sickness. And that leads us to horrible coverage selections. I need to come again to what you are particularly doing in a couple of minutes, however I do not need to lose the thread of your story as a result of it is too good to not comply with that thread. So you go to varsity at 16, you go to the University of Pennsylvania, which is sort of a school. Once once more, you arrive and also you’re youthful than everyone.

Younger than everyone. I’m poorer than everyone, just about coming from a small city when many of the youngsters got here from both large cities or suburbs and main metropolises. And, you already know, I simply felt misplaced in numerous methods. But once more, music was my connector. I began singing in an a cappella group there, made numerous mates that manner, and simply linked to numerous different individuals by music. I began working at a church up in Scranton as effectively, the place our president is from. I used to drive up on the weekends and play and sing at this church and direct the choir there.

But how did you join with that? You’re a child. You’re a youngster.

I performed and sang loads rising up in Ohio, performed in church loads. And certainly one of our household mates knew a pastor in Scranton, Pennsylvania, who was in search of a brand new musician. And I began simply going up there, I believe as soon as a month or twice a month. And ultimately they employed me to return up each Sunday. And yeah, it was simply all by a household connection and household good friend connection. And I began, you already know, dwelling a double life the place I used to be a pupil all week. And then I might drive to Scranton on Saturday, rehearse with the choir, after which play for them on Sunday morning, after which drive again to highschool proper after Sunday morning service.

I imply, one of many issues that’s one other throughline in your story is you are at all times ridiculously busy.

I imply, as a result of Penn is just not a straightforward faculty.

It’s not simple. And, you already know, I used to be doing my primary, you already know, actions have been really going to highschool. I additionally had a work-study job at Upward Bound, which is a form of a pre-college program for underrepresented and first technology and minority college students. And then I used to be main the a cappella group that I used to be in ultimately, in order that took fairly a couple of hours of my week, after which I might drive as much as Scranton and do what I did with the choir. So these have been my like primary issues in my life and I didn’t sleep sufficient. I used to be at all times sleepy, sleepy, driving to Scranton, sleeping at school. I at all times inform individuals I used to be busier then than I’m now, for certain. Even although I’ve a household and a fairly demanding profession. I obtained much less sleep then and labored extra again then in faculty than I do now.

Well, you could have been awake at school lengthy sufficient or sufficient since you— this sort of blew my thoughts that you simply went to work on the Boston Consulting Group.

Which is a, you already know, a significant company strategic consulting agency.

I labored there for 3 years. I graduated magna cum laude from Penn with an English main, and I knew that I wished to do music, however I wanted a job. And most of my mates have been making use of to those companies, you already know, the banks and the consulting companies. I did not go to Wharton, however Wharton is true there on our campus. And so we have been a giant feeder faculty into numerous these large companies. And, you already know, these have been the celebrated jobs that have been out there. And I did not even take into account that form of work. I do not even know what they did. I did not know anybody who did it till I began to know alumni, you already know, who have been like a yr or two forward of me, who have been, you already know, coming again to campus to recruit. And certainly one of my mates, her title was Kenna, she got here again to Penn to recruit. She had labored at BCG on the time, and he or she had this occasion she was part of the place alumni will come again and communicate to Black and Brown college students about these careers that have been out there to them. And I sat subsequent to her and he or she informed me all in regards to the work she was doing and it sounded attention-grabbing. So I utilized to BCG and some different companies. I obtained interviews with BCG and McKinsey, however I did not get a proposal at McKinsey. I obtained one at BCG and it was for 50 grand a yr, and for me that was some huge cash on the time. So my dad was a manufacturing unit employee. My mom stayed at house with us. There was no level at which our household revenue was higher than 50 grand a yr, and that was the primary wage that I used to be provided popping out of faculty. And I used to be like, effectively, I obtained to take this job. So I graduate, begin working at this consulting agency and I determine I’m going to get a report deal inside a yr or two and I can stop this job. By that time, I had already performed on “Everything Is Everything” on Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation album. I did that whereas I used to be nonetheless in school, and I used to be beginning to work with totally different producers and writers and and recording a demo whereas I used to be nonetheless at school. And so I figured my large break was going to be proper across the nook. But it took 5 years from once I graduated from faculty to once I obtained a report deal. And throughout that point, three of these years I used to be working at BCG.

Yeah. I imply, the factor that strikes me is, as you already know, most performers, their aspect jams are like ready tables and tending bar and stuff like that.

That will need to have been absorbing.

It was, it was numerous time and vitality, however I discovered time to jot down songs, I discovered time to attach with individuals. And you already know, that first yr I used to be in Boston, which wasn’t nice for my music profession, however I requested them to let me switch to New York for my second and third years, they usually allowed that. And this can be a time when the Internet increase was taking place, that first one, close to the top of, you already know, Clinton’s time in workplace and younger individuals who have been working in these consulting companies have been all leaving to go work for dot com. They would go work for Pets.com or no matter dot com, each dot com, each phrase that had a dot com after it was beginning to, you already know, entice all these younger, good individuals. And so our consulting agency was beginning to lose individuals to that. And so—

Yeah, that was an excellent time to ask for a favor. So I’m like, effectively, I must switch to New York. And they have been like, okay. So I transferred to New York and that was when issues began actually opened up on my music profession so I may work all day after which I might play gigs in New York. I might simply meet totally different individuals within the trade. I met Kanye throughout that point.

Yeah, which turned a formative relationship.

Yes, in fact. So I, certainly one of my roommates from faculty and from New York was a man named DeVon Harris. And DeVon was Kanye’s cousin, is Kanye’s cousin. And Kanye moved from Chicago to the New York space and began to, you already know, blossom as a younger hip hop producer. And DeVon was like, you started working with my cousin. He simply moved right here and we began working collectively. And I ultimately labored on numerous his early recordings and he labored on numerous mine. My demo ultimately turned my debut album, Get Lifted, and his demo ultimately turned College Dropout, all of which we labored on collectively.

Yeah, as a result of it is attention-grabbing that you simply guys each have been in type of the identical place. You each have been very, very gifted younger guys. Just looking for a technique to break by.

Yeah. And, you already know, he broke by just a bit bit earlier than I did, however we have been principally friends and arising collectively. But he was ready to actually assist me as a producer, and he started to have an increasing number of connections within the enterprise. So ultimately I signed to his manufacturing firm as form of like a go-between between me and any main label that I might signal with. So I used to be signed to his manufacturing firm, Good Music, and he helped me get signed to a significant label take care of Columbia. And I signed with them in 2004.

We're going to take a brief break and we'll be proper again with extra of The Axe Files… And now again to the present.

Let me ask you about your relationship with him, as a result of I do know you are mates nonetheless, however he is, you already know, his conduct and his politics, I suppose, his politics are a lot totally different or have been a lot totally different than yours.

Well, you already know, we aren’t mates as a lot as we was once, as a result of I actually assume as a result of we publicly disagreed on his operating for workplace, his supporting Trump, I believe it turned an excessive amount of for us to maintain our friendship, actually. He was upset that I did not help his run for presidency of the United States of America for comprehensible causes.

You weren’t alone in that, by the best way.

I wasn’t alone in that. But, you already know, he was not joyful about that. And we actually have not been shut since then.

What do not individuals perceive about him?

Well, I believe individuals get loads about him. I believe he is been very open with who he’s and his struggles with psychological well being. And he is very actual, actually. So I believe there’s not loads about him that folks do not get. Like he is been fairly up entrance together with his opinions, his struggles, all of the issues that he is coping with. And I believe what you see with him is just about what you get. I do not really feel like he is a complete separate particular person in personal than he’s in public. I believe you are just about seeing the true Kanye publicly.

First of all, you had nice success proper out of the bat. You obtained a rap stuffed with Grammys and Grammy nominations and so forth, and also you went from struggling to search out your house within the music world to a breakthrough artist. How did you course of all of that success that got here all in a rush?

Well, you already know, it is attention-grabbing as a result of again to Kanye being with him when it occurred for him, simply, you already know, like a yr or so earlier than it occurred for me, that was really helpful for me as a result of it was it was virtually like an apprenticeship the place I obtained to see every little thing that was going to occur to me like a yr upfront. And it helped me, I believe, mentally put together for it and know how you can transfer in that world earlier than I used to be the main target of consideration.

In 2006 you took a really public place in regards to the struggle in Iraq.

And I do know that, you already know, your advisers have been nervous about that, as advisors at all times are.

Possibly. I do not keep in mind them being that nervous. They did not actually speak to me about being nervous. And, you already know, earlier than the struggle even occurred, I used to be marching on the streets of New York once we had that vast protest as we have been, you already know, as you may inform, the Bush administration was drumming up help for the struggle. We all knew, all of us who marched knew that it was bullshit, you already know, just like the case was bullshit. You may inform they have been looking for causes to do one thing that they actually simply wished to do. And they have been attempting to drum up intelligence help for one thing that clearly they simply determined they wished to do. Clearly, Saddam had nothing to do with 9/11, and the case for him having WMDs was, you already know, weak at finest. And it simply appeared like they have been promoting us a invoice of products that, you already know, I did not consider it, and I do know your former boss did not consider it both.

No, he made a speech to that impact not removed from the place I’m sitting right here that in all probability modified his life and altered the world.

Yeah, modified American historical past that he made that speech. But, yeah, I used to be a type of those who simply did not consider it from the start, I marched to protest in opposition to it from the start. And I did not consider in it after it occurred. And I assumed it was a waste of our troops, of our cash, of all of the issues that each one the assets have been put into. And and it distracted us from fixing different issues that wanted to be solved.

I imply, you articulate it virtually as he did once we talked about him making that speech again in 2006. But or I suppose it was that that that point it was 2002, within the fall of 2002.

No one knew who I used to be once I was marching in 2002 and I used to be simply one other particular person on the road marching. Eventually, you already know, as we had gone to struggle and they usually have been nonetheless speaking about surges and all these different issues, I used to be nonetheless in opposition to the struggle, however the authentic protests have been earlier than anyone knew who I used to be.

And did you at all times have these sensibilities, these political sensibilities? Did you pay numerous consideration?

Well, I grew up very impressed by civil rights leaders, so I might examine them. You know, I used to be house schooled for fairly a couple of years in my youth, and we’d go to the county library and my dad and mom would allow us to select no matter we wished to examine. And I might at all times gravitate in direction of studying about Black individuals who fought for our rights in America. I used to be at all times impressed by them, at all times happy with the work that they did for our individuals. And in order that was my actual introduction to politics was by the inspiration that civil rights heroes delivered to me, together with Dr. King, however others as effectively. And in order that was my first sense of political engagement and consciousness, was fascinated with it by the lens of justice and equality and the rights of Black Americans to be full residents on this nation.

I ought to level out certainly one of his final initiatives, as you already know, was his opposition to the struggle in Vietnam.

Absolutely. The struggle in Vietnam, fought to finish poverty, fought to prepare staff. You know, these are issues that he targeted on along with combating for Black individuals to have the precise to vote and desegregation and all these different issues.

You’ve mentioned that you simply cried the night time that Barack Obama obtained elected president whenever you have been watching the protection from Grant Park down the street right here. But earlier you mentioned, you already know, I’m not one who’s demonstrative.

Why that second? Why have been you so overcome at that second?

Well, I assumed in regards to the historical past, and the the second that broke me was watching the older Black Americans who have been within the park. Reverend Jackson was there.

Yes, I used to be standing proper close to him, and I noticed tears pouring down his cheeks. And I thought of every little thing that he had been by in his life, together with being there when Dr. King was killed.

And that is what broke me, was watching individuals like him crying and fascinated with all that they’d seen in America and doubtless by no means believed that this second would have arrived. That was essentially the most transferring factor about that. And then, in fact, the truth that we have been capable of be a part of it and assist, you already know, encourage the nation, encourage younger individuals to exit and vote and vote for him. I used to be proud and honored to be a part of it. But really, what broke me and made me cry was fascinated with our ancestors and our predecessors who fought so arduous.

You talked to your people about it?

Oh, yeah. They have been you already know, they have been all moved by it. And they have been proud that I had any small half in, you already know, serving to him turn out to be president. And ultimately they obtained to fulfill the president when he got here by Ohio on marketing campaign stops. And that was all cool. But yeah, I imply, it was, you already know, it was inspirational for lots of parents.

You have been a giant and an articulate supporter of his highly effective advocate for him. I need to ask you in regards to the position of celebrities in politics. It strikes me that you’re, there are totally different classes. There are individuals who specific themselves and present up at a fundraiser or lend their title to a fundraiser. And then there are individuals who transcend that. And it feels such as you you’ve got two issues occurring directly in your life. One is you are investing of your self in your music, clearly, and in your artistic aspect. You have a movie firm now named after your first album, however you are additionally somebody who is not only talking, however organizing. Tell me about what drew you to being far more energetic than merely lending your title.

Well, like I mentioned, these are points have cared about for a very long time and thought of them for a very long time. I even wrote an essay once I was 15.

Yeah. For a McDonald’s competitors known as Future Black History Makers, the place you needed to discuss how you intend to make Black historical past. And I mentioned I used to be going to turn out to be a well-known musician and I used to be going to make use of that success to attempt to make the world higher, and notably to battle for the rights of my individuals and my group.

And you do not need to mislead McDonald’s, you already know that.

You do not need to mislead McDonald’s of all individuals. But you already know, nevertheless it simply and I forgot about this essay for a very long time, however my dad jogged my memory of it and he was like, Johnny, do you keep in mind this essay you wrote? And I forgot about it, however I vaguely remembered having finished it and I learn it and it was so, you already know, fairly shut to identify on for what I’m doing in my life proper now. But I believe I’ve grown over time in understanding how you can use my movie star and how you can use the ability that I’ve and the attain that I’ve and the assets that I’ve to truly make change. And so through the years, you already know, generally I might be extra targeted on schooling reform. And then extra these days, I’ve been targeted extra on justice reform and likewise simply the entire thought of native authorities and the way we take into consideration how our native governments work on our behalf and make us stronger and and spend money on the precise issues to make us all more healthy. So I’ve been all in favour of all these issues, however there’s extra to it than simply being . Once you begin constructing organizations and having a group which can be targeted on these points. And so we have been actually constructing, we have been elevating cash, we have been contributing our personal cash after which constructing organizations that target these areas. So we began FREEAMERICA, I believe again in like 2014 or 15, someplace round there. And FREEAMERICA has been targeted on ending mass incarceration in America. And so we do fairly a couple of totally different initiatives and we speak to numerous totally different activists and get entangled in numerous totally different native and state fights and nationwide fights when vital. But a few of it is by fascinated with the position of the district legal professional and the way we might be impactful in races for district legal professional in communities. Some of it is by altering legal guidelines on the state stage, just like the Amendment Four in Florida that restored voting rights to people with a felony conviction, or Prop 47 in California, which downgraded a bunch of crimes that have been initially considered felonies to misdemeanors and subsequently diminished our jail and jail inhabitants by about 20,000 individuals a yr and redirected the funds that we’d have spent on these issues to group constructing actions. So we have gotten concerned in state and native fights primarily as a result of that is actually what our prison justice system is about. It’s a bunch of prison justice methods in a bunch of locations, whether or not they’re counties, cities, states. That’s the place numerous the choices are made that impression individuals’s lives. And the overwhelming majority of our incarcerated persons are not in federal jail. They’re in both state jail or of their native jail.

Local jails ready, oftentimes ready to be tried.

To be tried, not convicted of a criminal offense, however they cannot afford to get out as a result of they cannot afford the money bail that is been assigned to them. So we began FREEAMERICA after which we began Human Level, which works with another former Obama alums from FUSE Corps. And that is all about native authorities and the position that native governments play in individuals’s lives, notably in fascinated with structural racism, whether or not it is housing or environmental or the prison justice system. And total, I speak loads about budgets and the impression that budgets have on individuals’s lives. And it has been mentioned that budgets are ethical paperwork. And basically what we’re saying is within the budgeting course of, within the useful resource allocation course of, let’s have individuals within the room who’re fascinated with the group, fascinated with the marginalized individuals who have usually been ignored, in order that when these choices are being made, these people lives are being thought-about. And so we rent fellows who’re funded by our fundraising efforts, however they work on the behest of the town authorities to be within the communities and attempt to make change inside the room when the choices are being made about useful resource allocation and how you can execute the legal guidelines of that group in a manner that is actually truthful. And only for all of the group members.

You journey the nation loads, having numerous conversations. It’s not nearly elevating cash. Talk to me about that.

The very first thing we did once we began FREEAMERICA was do a listening and studying marketing campaign, virtually like a politician would do. You know, I keep in mind when Hillary ran for Senate the primary time in New York, I used to be you already know, I used to be certainly one of her constituents on the time. And she did a listening tour across the state, you already know, and numerous instances persons are form of cynical about these issues. But I actually assume she discovered loads in that course of and he or she turned a greater candidate for it.

John, let me simply interrupt you and let you know that Barack Obama operating for the Senate and spending as a lot time as he did in small cities and rural areas, in addition to the Chicago space, I believe actually ready him for Iowa, but additionally only for being president of a giant, various nation.

Absolutely. And so we’d like our legislators to go on listening excursions. We want them to pay attention and take note of what individuals care about.

As lengthy as they’re listening, yeah.

Yeah, listen. And then really, you already know, govern as if they’ve paid consideration. But anyway, we did an analogous factor. We went round and talked to people. We went the prisons, went the jails. We went to juvenile detention facilities. We went to fulfill with a gaggle of prosecutors, went to go meet with public defenders. We went to fulfill with corrections officers, all of the stakeholders in our prison authorized system. We met with them to actually discover out what was on their minds, what they cared about, what they prioritized. We met with numerous previously incarcerated people who find themselves usually the main activists on the subject of this. Learned what they have been prioritizing, spoke with them loads and began coordinating with them loads of their activist organizations. So we discovered what they cared about and discovered what we thought could be good for us to battle for. And then we began choosing fights and getting concerned. Some of it was to move state propositions. Some of it was to get sure individuals elected, which I’ve to form of separate from the nonprofit wing of my life, however I nonetheless personally get entangled. And then numerous it was about schooling. So taking what I used to be listening to from all these stakeholders after which translating that to my viewers, I’ve, you already know, 15 million Twitter followers and 15 million Instagram followers. Lots of people who, you already know, may be taking note of what I’ve to say and what I believe. And so I wished to amplify, you already know, all of the issues I used to be studying, amplify the voices that I used to be listening to from and exit and inform individuals about it in order that the general public may perceive what we have been doing as a rustic. And every time our authorities is doing one thing, they’re doing it both tacitly or explicitly with our approval and with our tax {dollars} and with our votes. And so I wished the American individuals to know extra about what our authorities was doing underneath our title. And I do not assume lots of people even knew that we have been essentially the most incarcerated nation on the earth. I mentioned it on the Oscar stage once I obtained the award with Common for “Glory” for Best Original Song. I mentioned we have been essentially the most incarcerated nation on the earth, and most of the people have been like, “Is he telling the truth? Is that true?” I obtained truth checked, I believe by Washington Post or one of many truth checkers. But yeah, that is true. That is a truth.

Yeah, no, that may be a truth.

And so I and others have actually taken upon ourselves to teach the general public about what we’re doing after which assist us think about a greater manner of fixing these points.

We're going to take a brief break and we'll be proper again with extra of The Axe Files… And now again to the present.

I perceive. First of all, everyone deserves to really feel secure. And once I say everyone, I imply everyone. I imply people who encounter the police, people who’re caught up within the system in a roundabout way, but additionally the broader group, their households, their neighbors. Everybody deserves to really feel secure. And there is a position for policing to play in that. There’s a task for the prison justice system to play in that. But I believe we additionally want to appreciate that we’ve to make different investments in security to make our communities really safer. That means specializing in psychological well being. That means specializing in drug habit. That means specializing in homelessness. That means realizing that incarceration does not resolve all of our issues. We are already essentially the most incarcerated nation on the earth. If that have been the important thing to us being the most secure nation on the earth, then we’d already be that. But we even have a gun downside the place we’re essentially the most armed nation on the earth. We even have psychological well being crises in so many communities. We have drug habit crises. So all these different issues are taking place. And then notably in locations like San Francisco, we’ve an reasonably priced housing disaster. And so numerous instances the difficulty of security and crime has been conflated with, oh, I see a bunch of individuals on the streets in my group, and I perceive why that makes individuals really feel much less secure. But the answer to make us all really feel safer actually could be, effectively, how do we discover reasonably priced housing for all these people so they are not dwelling in a state of chaos? And what we have discovered is that when persons are homeless, it really exacerbates the opposite points that we’re nervous about. It exacerbates drug habit. It exacerbates any psychological well being crises that they are coping with. So if we have been to assault the basis of that, it might be, effectively, how do we discover extra reasonably priced housing for these people? And belief me, it prices some huge cash to incarcerate these people. It’ll be cheaper to search out reasonably priced housing for these people. And then I believe it is also vital to verify we’re coping with information and never the form of exaggerations of individuals with an agenda. And one of many issues that is been a fear is that whereas crime has gone up throughout the pandemic, numerous it has been exaggerated by individuals with an agenda who’re anti the reforms that we have fought for. So there are people with an agenda to incarcerate extra individuals, to form of assault any makes an attempt at accountability for the police and every other actors in our system. And so a few of these people have dramatically exaggerated the uptick in crime whereas there’s some crimes have gone up. I noticed a chart lately about shootings in New York. They have not gone up dramatically, however the press protection of them had gone up dramatically. And so we’d like to verify we’re coping with information and we have to be sure that our journalists are telling the reality and ensuring they are not simply repeating propaganda by individuals with an curiosity within the consequence and an curiosity within the funding choice. And both manner, individuals should really feel secure. And there was an uptick in crime throughout the pandemic. And we’d like to verify we try to unravel these issues by attacking the roots of these issues and never simply considering we’ll incarcerate our technique to security in our communities, as a result of we have been doing incarceration. We’ve been doing very effectively in incarcerating individuals, however we’re not fixing all these issues. So we have to assume extra creatively about how you can spend money on our communities to stop a few of these crimes from taking place. Make all of our individuals really feel safer, but additionally give them locations to dwell, give them alternatives to work. And in the event that they’re having psychological well being crises or drug habit crises, giving them assist.

You have been sad otherwise you expressed unhappiness when the president mentioned that he wished native communities to make use of a number of the a number of the Rescue Act cash that is remaining to extend the hiring of police and I presume that is why you assume that a few of these assets are higher spent on different priorities.

My view of that’s principally we fund police at a really important stage. I consider our police funding outstrips the funding of nearly each different nation’s navy funding on the earth apart from, I believe China and perhaps a few different nations. So we spend some huge cash on police. So once more, if we may police and incarcerate our technique to security, we’d have already finished it. So the query is, is there any higher use for that enjoyable than placing it in policing? And, you already know, individuals obtained upset about “defund” and the way, you already know, they thought it was a catastrophe as a political slogan. But the actual fact is, it makes you really take note of funding. And the actual fact is, we proceed to fund and proceed to fund, it doesn’t matter what occurs, whether or not crime goes up or goes down. We proceed to fund the police. And the query is, would any of these funds be higher spent doing different issues? And we at all times complain about we do not have the cash for this. We haven’t got the cash for that. We haven’t got cash to assist the poor. We haven’t got cash for housing, however we at all times have cash for jails, prisons and policing. So my admonition to the nation is, let’s take into consideration these priorities and determine that there are higher methods to spend this cash generally than extra jails, prisons and police.

But simply as a political matter wasn’t defund police, did not that turn out to be form of a cudgel for opponents.

It did, however is not every little thing a cudgel? First of all, no Democrats ran on defund. No, you already know main nationwide Democrats. Joe Biden did not. Almost no House members ran on it. Almost no Senate members ran on it. It was actually simply an activist slogan, individuals on the left who’re activists responding to George Floyd’s homicide. So though no Democratic politicians ran on it, they have been saddled with it anyway. So it goes to point out you that it does not matter to some extent, these far proper forces and the established order forces, established order defenders are going accountable Democrats, going accountable no matter slogan they’ll every time they need to. And they are not going to let the reality be any form of barrier for them in going after them. And not solely did Joe Biden not defund the police, he funded them much more than they have been funded earlier than. And if anybody continues to be blaming him for an activist slogan, then, you already know, they are not doing it with any form of sincerity or honesty. They’re being disingenuous. And I do not know the way you battle that as a result of it is not true. Like they’re accusing him of one thing that is simply not true.

I need to simply change topics for a second. You and your spouse, Chrissy Teigen, who’s well-known as effectively, have two kids. And you had a 3rd baby and also you misplaced that baby throughout the being pregnant. And she’s written and talked about how devastating that was to all of you. We have this debate occurring now in regards to the Dobbs choice overturning Roe. And I’m questioning how your expertise of getting misplaced that baby performs into as a result of there’s this notion that by some means persons are making informal choices.

Yeah. And, you already know, anybody who’s handled being pregnant is aware of none of that is informal. None of that is is frivolous. And it is so intimate and it is so private. How do we would like our governors and our legislators, most of whom are males on this room with a health care provider and with this one who’s coping with their being pregnant? Why do we would like our authorities concerned in these choices? Someone made a considerably humorous industrial lately. I assumed it might need been virtually too tongue in cheek about it, however they have been basically saying, you already know, would you like Governor Abbott within the room serving to you determine what to do along with your being pregnant and— no! And having gone by that scenario with my spouse, basically anybody who would have a miscarriage must be investigated. If you determine they weren’t allowed to have an abortion, then anybody who had a miscarriage in spite of everything of that trauma, in spite of everything of that ache, in spite of everything these tears we went by to then have the native D.A. or an area legislation enforcement do an investigation and ensure the miscarriage was accepted by the state and never only a common run of the mill abortion. To have the federal government determine whether or not or not the lifetime of the mom was sufficiently in peril for them to make this intimate choice that they make between themselves and their physician, to have the federal government concerned in that dialog in any manner is so offensive to me. It’s nasty. It’s evil. It shouldn’t be even a dialogue. The authorities shouldn’t be concerned. And I consider, you already know, I perceive individuals which can be like, effectively, what about after six months? What about after eight months? But in case you noticed Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who’s now Secretary Pete, I believe he had an awesome response to that. And he was saying principally, anybody who will get to that stage of a being pregnant, they wished to have the infant. They often have a reputation for the infant.

Got the room arrange. Yeah.

Yeah, they’ve a room arrange. We had a reputation for Jack. We have been about 5 – 6 months in. Anyone who makes that gut-wrenching choice at that time within the being pregnant, they’re solely doing it as a result of they’ve a severe purpose to do it, whether or not it is the well being of the mom or the well being of the kid. And they do not need to do it. They wished to maintain that child. Why would we’ve the federal government are available in and do a postmortem to verify it was authorized? It’s insane. I believe the federal government ought to come fully be out of the abortion dialog. I do not care about six months, three months, eight months. It must be between the one that’s pregnant and their physician, their household, if they need them to be concerned.

This has been pushed, clearly, by not solely, however by the evangelical motion. You’re an individual of religion. How do you course of that and the way you consider that and the position that they’ve performed in our politics and conservative voices inside your personal, inside your personal church group?

Well, I’m not an energetic church member anymore, so I do not need to say that I’m part of a specific church group, however I grew up in a Black pentecostal church. But we additionally had numerous interactions with White evangelical church buildings in my group. And in truth, I went to a Christian faculty for 2 years that was run by an evangelical church in my group, a White evangelical church in my group. And so I’m very accustomed to, you already know, the group with the tradition of the White evangelical church. And we’ve to be clear that that may be a political motion as a lot as it is a non secular motion. And in numerous methods, it is a racial motion simply as a lot as it is a non secular motion. So we are able to by no means exclude White from our descriptive dialog in regards to the evangelical church. Because the White and the evangelical are doing numerous work in that dialog. So a part of the rationale for the conservatism in that group is a racial conservatism. They’ve been in opposition to numerous the advances for Black and Brown individuals in our nation, however they’ve additionally been in opposition to advances for ladies in our nation. They’ve been in opposition to advances for the LGBTQ group in our nation. So they’ve in a number of methods stood in opposition to progress in our nation. And I simply disagree with them. I disagree with them on a number of ranges. And I do not consider that they need to have the ability to use their religion as a manner of imposing their beliefs on the remainder of the nation. We have been judiciously and properly by our founders devised as a nation the place the federal government did not root for any explicit faith, that the federal government did not attempt to set up any explicit church or any explicit denomination or any explicit faith. And we should not let the non secular views of some dictate the behaviors of your entire nation.

You mentioned when Donald Trump was elected that you simply thought that it was a backlash to the Obama years?

And the place do you assume we at the moment are?

I believe we’re within the midst of one other backlash. And I believe numerous that crime dialog has been a giant manifestation of the backlash. So, you already know, after George Floyd, there was a so-called reckoning the place everybody, you already know, modified their social media avatars and and numerous corporations put out statements and lots of people employed DEI officers and all these different issues. And then we had, you already know, numerous conversations round this nation’s historical past of racism. And then numerous people have been upset that that dialog occurred, that it made sure people really feel responsible about what their ancestors did or what their forefathers and moms did. And we have seen an enormous backlash not solely within the crime dialog, however we have seen it with all this nonsense about CRT, the entire removing of books and gadgets from the curriculum in numerous states and communities. We’ve seen severe backlash on a number of ranges to the so-called racial reckoning. And I believe we’re nonetheless experiencing that backlash proper now.

And what’s the pathway ahead, do you assume? You supported, I do know, Elizabeth Warren for president in 2020?

I believe the pathway ahead is us realizing that the truth that we’re of various races is our energy as a nation, the truth that we’re a various nation the place people come from everywhere in the world to attempt to dwell the American dream is a energy of our nation, it is not a weak point. It makes us higher. And if we’re capable of see one another, respect one another, acknowledge the truth that we could also be totally different in some methods, however take a look at that as a energy after which govern ourselves accordingly. We can turn out to be a greater nation. My good friend Heather McGhee wrote an awesome guide known as “The Sum of Us,” the place she talked a lot about how us having racial resentment maintain the nation again has value everyone. And her metaphor all through the guide, in fact, is the general public pool. So relatively than desegregating the general public pool in numerous these communities, they simply removed the pool. So this public good that was benefiting all types of parents and that will have been out there to everybody as soon as it needed to be desegregated. They would relatively do away with it in order that they did not have it, than make it’s out there to everybody. So I believe that form of mentality, that zero sum mentality the place we’re competing in opposition to different races and never considering we are able to all succeed collectively and develop collectively, that is what’s holding us again. And the one manner we get by it’s if we see one another, love one another, care about one another, empathize with one another, and determine that we’re higher off once we work collectively to make our communities safer and stronger and more healthy. And, you already know, that is the form of work that I’ve been attempting to do across the nation.

Everybody who’s listened to it will have the identical query. So I’ve obtained to ask it. Way again when, whenever you have been musing about your future, I believe there was some musing additionally about enjoying a management position past music, operating for workplace, maybe president, maybe one thing else. You’re a robust advocate. Do you ever take into consideration that? Do you ever take into consideration, hey, perhaps I ought to step away from the piano for some time.

I don’t need to run for workplace. I undoubtedly do not need to do it now. I do not envision myself desirous to do it sooner or later. I did once I was a child. I did need to be president and I wished to be a couple of issues.

Now you already know what it is like and also you assume perhaps not.

Exactly, I do know sufficient individuals to have been president, one particularly, that I’m good. I do not want that in my life. You know, I like what I do. I like my day job. But I additionally love the work we do politically and philanthropically. And I really feel like I’m capable of make a huge impact by the work that I’m doing and. I like the best way that I’m doing it now and I do not need to run for workplace. Part of it could be simply my very own selfishness and self-importance. Like, I like the truth that half the nation is not rooting for my failure day by day proper now. And I do not stay up for the thought of half of my nation rooting for me to fail and trying to destroy me. I respect anybody who’s keen to place themselves and their household by that, however I simply do not need to do it.

I’ll let you know, John, I do not find out about them rooting in opposition to you to fail, however I would not wager in opposition to you to fail primarily based in your unimaginable life and story. And thanks for all of the contributions you’ve got made.

Thank you, David. It’s such a pleasure speaking with you. And it is really been a pleasure. And I really feel like hopefully individuals can study from my story and have interaction with a number of the issues we talked about immediately. And we are able to all develop collectively.

Let’s hope. Thank you. Great to be with you.

All proper, David, take care.