EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak

LINDEN, N.J. — High ranges of cancer-causing chemical compounds have been present in two New Jersey cities.

The poisonous fuel ethylene oxide was present in Linden and Franklin.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the fuel leaked from close by industrial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize gadgets and to make merchandise like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.

People who breathe within the chemical over lengthy durations of time may have a better threat of most cancers.

The EPA plans to talk with affected communities in regards to the dangers within the coming weeks.