EPFO Issues New Guidelines: Check How PF Contributions Above Rs 2.50 Lakh Will Be Taxed

New EPFO pointers clarify how PF contribution above Rs 2.50 lakh might be taxed

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched new pointers on the tax deduction for workers within the non-public sector whose contribution to the retirement financial savings account is greater than Rs 2.50 lakh, yearly.

In a round, the EPFO stated that the taxation threshold for EPF contribution for presidency workers could be Rs 5 lakh yearly. This taxation regime has come into impact from April 1 this 12 months. It is obligatory for workers throughout India to have an EPF account.

The round stated the TDS might be deducted when the curiosity is paid to an EPF account. For these pending remaining settlement or transfers, TDS might be deducted at a later date in the course of the remaining settlement.

What else do the brand new pointers imply?

– For those that haven’t linked their PAN to their EPF accounts, the tax might be deducted on their annual revenue on contributions over Rs 2.5 lakh on the fee of 20 %. And those that have linked their EPF accounts with their PAN tax might be calculated at 10 %.

– The round stated EPFO will preserve a non-taxable account and a taxable account for all such members who contribute over Rs 2.5 lakh.

– However, if the calculated TDS is Rs 5,000 or much less, no TDS might be deducted on the curiosity credited to these EPF accounts.

– For ex-pats and non-resident workers who’ve lively EPF accounts in India, the tax might be deducted on the fee of 30 % or based on the provisions of the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between India and the respective nation.

– Also, TDS could be relevant to all EPFO members, together with members of exempted institutions or exempted trusts.

– The fee of TDS would stay the identical in case of the demise of the EPFO member.

The curiosity earned on the quantity in EPF accounts is credited yearly. But the accounts are maintained on month-to-month foundation. So, if no transfers/remaining settlements are made in the course of the monetary 12 months, then TDS might be deducted when the curiosity is paid.

Having one of many world’s largest clientele, the EPFO at the moment maintains 24.77 crore accounts of its members.