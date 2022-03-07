EPL: De Bruyne and Mahrez fire Man City to 4-1 win over Man United | Football News – Times of India

🔵 @ManCity full the double over Man Utd and re-establish their six-point lead forward of Liverpool#MCIMUN https://t.co/dNsUZHV1q1 — Premier League (@premierleague) 1646591200000

MANCHESTER: Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez each scored twice as Manchester City restored their lead on the high of the Premier League to 6 factors with a 4-1 derby victory over Manchester United on the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.United had put up an honest combat within the first half, getting in 2-1 down on the break, however City’s high quality confirmed after the interval with Ralf Rangnick’s aspect trying more and more demoralised.City have 69 factors from 28 video games with Liverpool on 63 from 27 matches. United slip all the way down to fifth place, a degree behind Arsenal who beat Watford on Sunday and have three video games in hand.Belgian De Bruyne was excellent, operating the sport from central midfield after which presenting himself as a risk within the field.United had been with out Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani by way of accidents and surprisingly Rangnick opted to play Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in ahead positions.

City made the right begin with De Bruyne placing them forward within the fifth minute, slotting house a low pulled-back go from Bernardo Silva after they overloaded the left-side.

But United drew degree by way of an outstanding curling shot from Jadon Sancho, who took his time and reduce inside after a swift break earlier than beating Ederson together with his assured strike.

But Belgian De Bruyne restored City’s benefit discovering the goal after Phil Foden had powered into the world and seen his shot parried out by David De Gea.

City dominated after the break and made it 3-1 when De Bruyne struck a nook deep to the sting of the field and Mahrez met it with a first-time drive which took a slight deflection off Harry Maguire.

Mahrez accomplished the victory with a purpose that was initially flagged as offside however VAR discovered the Alex Telles had performed the Algerian onside earlier than he latched on to an Ilkay Gundogan go and blasted in off the shoulder of De Gea.

The scoreline was a good reflection of City’s dominance and United will face the music after shedding coronary heart following City’s third purpose.