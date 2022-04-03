Sports
EPL: Five-star Spurs hammer Newcastle to move into top four | Football News – Times of India
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur moved into the Premier League prime 4 after a second-half blitz of targets from Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn fired them to an emphatic 5-1 win over Newcastle United at dwelling on Sunday.
Much of the primary half was performed in Newcastle territory however Spurs did not discover a means by way of their opponents earlier than the away aspect grabbed a shock lead within the thirty ninth minute by way of Fabian Schar, who drilled dwelling a low free kick previous Hugo Lloris.
Newcastle’s lead, nevertheless, lasted solely 4 minutes when Ben Davies received forward of his marker to satisfy a pleasant Son cross to stage the sport and convey to life a dour half that had initially promised little.
Spurs hit the entrance virtually instantly after the restart when wing again Doherty scored with a diving header from a harmful Harry Kane cross earlier than Son doubled the their benefit within the 54th minute as he completed off a sweeping staff transfer.
Newcastle made a double swap simply earlier than the hour-mark, bringing on Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes, however Spurs heaped extra distress on the guests as Emerson and substitute Bergwijn added two extra targets to finish the rout.
Spurs are actually stage on 54 factors with Arsenal however their north London neighbours can leapfrog them again into fourth place once they journey to Crystal Palace on Monday. Newcastle are fifteenth with 31 factors, 9 away from the relegation zone.
