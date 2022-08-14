EPL: Kane salvages point for Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea with last-gasp header | Football News – Times of India

Late drama at Stamford Bridge 🍿#CHETOT https://t.co/TpTyKMehDZ — Premier League (@premierleague) 1660498157000

LONDON: Harry Kane headed a last-gasp equaliser to earn Tottenham Hotspur a barely-deserved 2-2 attract a feisty Premier League derby at Chelsea within the Premier League on Sunday.Reece James appeared to have sealed the factors for the hosts with a 77th-minute strike however Kane rose to move residence a nook within the sixth minute of stoppage time.Chelsea supervisor Thomas Tuchel and his Spurs counterpart Antonio Conte , a former Chelsea boss, had been each proven crimson playing cards after the ultimate whistle as tempers boiled over on a sweltering afternoon in west London.Centre again Kalidou Koulibaly marked his residence debut in type by volleying Chelsea in entrance from a nook within the nineteenth minute and the hosts completely dominated the opening interval.Chelsea remained within the ascendancy within the second half and will have had the factors wrapped up however had been rocked when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised within the 68th minute.

Tuchel was livid that the objective was allowed, believing Kai Havertz had been fouled within the build-up, and clashed with Conte.

Havertz then spurned a wonderful likelihood to place Chelsea again in entrance however the hosts did reclaim their lead within the 77th minute when James fired previous Hugo Lloris from a move by Raheem Sterling — a objective that despatched Tuchel joyfully racing down the touchline.

Tottenham, who started the season in optimistic style, might have had few complaints if they’d gone residence empty-handed however Kane’s late intervention means they’ve 4 factors from two video games, the identical as Chelsea.

Tottenham have gained solely as soon as of their final 38 visits to Stamford Bridge in all competitions.