EPL: Man City, Liverpool share spoils in pulsating title clash | Football News – Times of India

MANCHESTER: Manchester City remained one level away from Liverpool on the prime of the Premier League standings after the pair cancelled one another out in a pulsating 2-2 draw on the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
The conflict lived as much as its blockbuster billing proper from the off as City flew out of the traps, racing right into a fifth-minute lead after Kevin De Bruyne‘s strike was deflected previous Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.
Liverpool responded nicely and levelled eight minutes later by Diogo Jota, assisted by an excellent Trent Alexander-Arnold pullback, earlier than the momentum shifted once more as Gabriel Jesus gave City the lead as soon as extra within the thirty sixth minute.
It was the primary time Liverpool had trailed on the break within the Premier League this season, however they didn’t want lengthy to revive parity, with Sadio Mane equalising after being picked out by a Mohamed Salah go 46 seconds into the second half.
Raheem Sterling thought he had once more given the hosts the benefit within the 63rd minute, just for the previous Liverpool ahead to be dominated offside following a VAR overview.
Both sides had openings to settle the match, however neither may discover a winner to go away a fourth Premier League crown in 5 seasons in City’s palms, as they moved on to 74 factors, one forward of their title rivals, after having each performed 31 video games.
