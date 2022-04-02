Sports
EPL: Manchester City reclaim top spot with win at Burnley | Football News – Times of India
BURNLEY: Manchester City moved again to the highest of the Premier League standings with a convincing 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday.
Needing a win to reclaim prime spot after title rivals Liverpool beat Watford earlier on Saturday, first half targets from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan sealed all three factors for Pep Guardiola‘s facet.
City dominated possession all through and so they made an ideal begin by taking a fifth-minute lead after De Bruyne pounced on Raheem Sterling’s cushioned go contained in the field and pulled the set off to seek out the highest nook.
Sterling and De Bruyne have been instrumental in doubling City’s lead 20 minutes later when a fast one-two go allowed the English ahead to dash down the precise flank and cross into the field for Gundogan to attain.
City had a wake-up name within the second half when Burnley practically bought one again as Maxwel Cornet’s header was cleared off the road by Nathan Ake. Although Cornet was later flagged offside, the transfer spurred Burnley to press for a purpose.
But City improved quickly after and so they may have scored extra. The end result moved them a degree away from Liverpool whereas Burnley’s fourth consecutive defeat leaves Sean Dyche’s facet nineteenth, however with video games in hand over the relegation battlers.
