EPP Group calls to re-evaluate Switzerland as high-risk money-laundering country

Over the weekend, a bunch of worldwide journalists launched the findings of an investigation that factors to large issues with anti-money laundering practices in Swiss Bank Credit Suisse.

For Markus Ferber MEP, the EPP Group’s Spokesman within the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee : “Bank privacy laws must not become a pretext to facilitate money laundering and tax evasion. The “Swiss Secrets” findings level to large shortcomings of Swiss Banks relating to the prevention of cash laundering. Apparently, Credit Suisse has a coverage of trying the opposite approach as an alternative of asking troublesome questions.”

“European and Swiss banks have close ties, anti-money laundering deficiencies in the Swiss banking sector therefore also pose a problem for the European financial sector. When Swiss Banks fail to apply international anti-money laundering standards properly, Switzerland itself becomes a high-risk jurisdiction. When the list of high-risk third countries in the area of money laundering is up for the revision the next time, the European Commission needs to consider adding Switzerland to that list.”

