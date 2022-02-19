Epstein co-accused dead in French jail

A modeling agent who was near disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein was discovered lifeless Saturday in his French jail cell, the place he was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, in response to the Paris prosecutor’s workplace.

Paris police are investigating the dying of the agent, Jean-Luc Brunel, the prosecutor’s workplace mentioned on Saturday.

Brunel’s lawyer didn’t instantly remark. His lawyer beforehand mentioned that Brunel contested accusations in opposition to him within the media, however that he was obtainable to speak to judicial officers.

Brunel was detained at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020 as a part of a broad French probe unleashed by sex-trafficking expenses within the US in opposition to Epstein. Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail whereas awaiting trial.

A frequent companion of Epstein, Brunel was thought of central to the French investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of ladies and women by the US financier and his circle. Epstein traveled typically to France and had residences in Paris.

Multiple girls have recognized themselves as victims and spoken to police for the reason that French probe was opened in 2019.

Earlier this week, Britain’s Prince Andrew agreed to settle a case through which he was accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old woman equipped to him by Epstein.

The deal, through which Andrew agreed to make a considerable donation to his accuser’s charity, avoids a trial.